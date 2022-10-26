Technology News
Vivo V25 4G Variant Launch Timeline Tipped, May Include Same Features as Vivo V25e

Vivo V25 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 26 October 2022 14:46 IST
Vivo V25 4G Variant Launch Timeline Tipped, May Include Same Features as Vivo V25e

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V25e 4G is offered in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo V25e is priced at MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 24,900)
  • Vivo could use different marketing names for shades
  • The company hasn't shared the launch details of Vivo V25 yet

Vivo V25 5G powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC was unveiled in India last month. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly gearing up to release a 4G version of the handset soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, but a fresh leak suggests that Vivo V25 4G will go official in India by mid-November. The specifications of the Vivo V25 4G are expected to be similar to the Vivo V25e 4G, which launched in global markets in August.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@PassionateGeekz), in association with Pricebaba, has suggested the India launch details of the Vivo V25 4G. As per the report, the 4G version of the Vivo V25 will make its way to the Indian market by mid-November. Specifications and colour options of the Vivo V25 4G are said to be similar to the Vivo V25e. Vivo could use different marketing names for colour options.

The Vivo V25 5G was unveiled in India last month in Elegant Black and Surfing Blue colour options. It's price in India has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version.

The Vivo V25e was launched in Malaysia in August this year with a price tag of MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 24,900) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It debuted in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold colour options.

The Vivo V25e runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,404) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V25 5G on the other hand features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. A triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, and 256GB of onboard storage are the other key highlights. The Vivo V25e packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V25e

Vivo V25e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.44-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2404x1080 pixels
Further reading: Vivo V25 5G, Vivo V25 4G, Vivo V25 4G Specifications, Vivo V25e, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Khakee The Bihar Chapter: Netflix, Neeraj Pandey Unveil New Crime Drama Series

