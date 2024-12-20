Vivo Pad 4 Pro Key Features Tipped; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC

Vivo Pad 4 Pro may soon launch as a successor to the Vivo Pad 3 Pro, which was launched in China in March. Ahead of any official announcement from Vivo, a tipster has suggested several key specifications of the Pad 4 Pro. Details such as chipset, battery and display have been leaked. Meanwhile, information about the base Vivo Pad 4 version, a possible successor to the vanilla Vivo Pad 3, has yet to surface online.

Vivo Pad 4 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo Pad 4 Pro is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, according to a now-edited Weibo post (via) by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). It is tipped to be the first tablet to come with this processor. Notably, some recent flagship handsets like the Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200, Oppo Find X8 Pro, and the Oppo Find X8 carry the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

As per the tipster, the Vivo Pad 4 Pro will pack an 11,790mAh-rated battery, which could have a typical value of more than 12,000mAh. On the other hand, the Vivo Pad 3 Pro packs an 11,500mAh cell.

The purported Vivo Pad 4 Pro is tipped to carry a 13-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, similar to the preceding Vivo Pad 3 Pro variant. The current version is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. More details about the rumoured Vivo Pad 4 Pro may surface online over the next few weeks.

Vivo Pad 3 Pro Features, Price

The Vivo Pad 3 Pro comes with a 13-inch LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 900nits peak brightness level, and HDR10 support. For optics, it sports a 13-megapixel and an 8-megapixel rear and front camera sensors, respectively.

Vivo's Pad 3 Pro ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4. It gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The tablet is backed by an 11,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It starts in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500) for the 8GB + 128GB option.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.