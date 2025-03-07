Technology News
Vivo Y300i 5G Launch Date Set for March 14; Design, Colourways Teased

Vivo Y300i 5G will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2025 14:23 IST
Vivo Y300i 5G Launch Date Set for March 14; Design, Colourways Teased

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y300i 5G will come in black, blue and titanium finishes

  • Vivo Y300i 5G could carry a 6,500mAh battery
  • The handset is expected to support NFC connectivity
  • The Vivo Y300i 5G may get a 50-megapixel main camera
Vivo Y300i 5G was recently spotted on a certification site suggesting several key specifications. The company has also announced the launch date of the handset in China. The design and colour options of the upcoming phone have been teased as well. They are in line with the design and colourways seen on the certification database. The Vivo Y300i is expected to succeed the Vivo Y200i, which was launched in China in April 2024.

Vivo Y300i 5G Launch: All We Know

The Vivo Y300i 5G will launch in China on March 14, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. It is said to come with a fall resistant "Diamond Shield glass screen" as well as a thin and light build. The promotional image also claims that the phone will offer long battery life.vivo y300i vivo launch inline y300i

Another Weibo post from the company confirms that the Vivo Y300i 5G will be available in a Rime Blue colourway. It is teased to be offered in additional black and titanium finishes as well. The China Telecom listing of the handset suggested that it will come in Ink Jade Black, Rime Blue, and Titanium shades. The design of the smartphone seen in the promotional images appears to be similar to the design on the certification site.

The Vivo Y300i 5G could start at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB configuration. It is expected to be available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants as well. The handset may sport a 6.68-inch HD+ display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y300i 5G is said to get a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is expected to pack a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset alongside a 6,500mAh battery. The phone will likely have a USB Type-C port and NFC connectivity support.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Comment

