Vivo Y300t will be unveiled in China later this month alongside the Vivo Y300 Pro+. Prior to the launch, the company has revealed the design, colourways and key features of the upcoming handset. The Vivo Y300t appears to be similar to the Vivo T4x 5G, which was unveiled in India earlier this month. It is speculated to share similar specifications as well. Notably, the Vivo Y300 and Y300 Pro were unveiled in China in December and September 2024, respectively.

Vivo Y300t Launch: All We Know

The Vivo Y300t will launch in China on March 31 at 2:30pm local time (12 noon IST), the company confirmed in a Weibo post. Pre-reservation for the handset is currently open via the Vivo China e-store. It will be available for purchase in the country via TMall and JD.com as well.

The JD.com listing of the Vivo Y300t teases the handset in three colourways including blue, grey, and purple. The design seen here as well as on the official website appears to be similar to that of the Vivo T4x 5G. A rectangular rear camera module on the top left corner of the panel holds two squircle camera slots, a Dynamic Light and an LED flash unit. The display has slim bezels, a slightly thicker chin and a centred hole-punch slot at the top.

Meanwhile, the TMall listing of the Vivo Y300t confirms that the phone will be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. A leaked promotional image suggests that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, similar to the Indian version of the Vivo T4x 5G.

If the Vivo Y300t launches with similar features as the Vivo T4x then it could offer a 50-megapixel main rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It could arrive with an IP64 dust and splash-resistant rating and a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification. It may ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5, get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen.

At launch, the Vivo T4x 5G was priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants were listed at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

