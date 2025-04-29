Vivo Y300 and Vivo Y300 Pro were launched in China in September and December 2024, respectively. A few weeks back, the company unveiled the Vivo Y300 Pro+ and the Vivo Y300t variants in the country. The Vivo Y300 GT launch date has now been announced by the company, alongside the design and key features of the upcoming smartphone. The details shared by the company reveal that the phone could be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z10 Turbo, which was launched alongside a Pro version recently.

Vivo Y300 GT Launch Date, Design and Key Features

The Vivo Y300 GT will launch in China on May 9 at 10am local time (7:30am IST), the company announced in a Weibo post. It is touted as a "durable audio-visual trio." In the promotional image, the phone appears in black and champagne gold colourways.

The design of the Vivo Y300 GT is similar to that of the iQOO Z10 Turbo series handsets, which were introduced in China on Monday. A "squircle" rear camera module with two camera sensors and a ring-like LED flash unit is placed in the top left corner of the rear panel. The power button and volume rocker are placed on the right edge.

Vivo Y300 GT TMall listing

Photo Credit: TMall

A teaser image on the TMall product page shows that the Vivo Y300 GT display will have a flat display with very slim bezels, a slightly thicker chin and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top. The listing reveals that the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC and a 7,620mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

The key features suggest that the upcoming Vivo Y300 GT will be similar to the base iQOO Z10 Turbo model. If true, the Vivo Y200 GT successor may have a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It can get a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED screen with SGS Low Blue Light and Low Flicker certifications.