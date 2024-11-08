Vivo X200 Series Confirmed to Launch in Global Markets Soon

Vivo has offered the first hint at the global launch of the Vivo X200 series, a month after it unveiled the handsets in China. The phone is teased to arrive in the Malaysian market. The Vivo X200 series includes three models — Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini — and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. All three models feature camera systems co-engineered by Zeiss Optics. The Vivo X200 lineup is rumoured to debut in India by the end of this month or the first week of December.

On Friday, Vivo took to its Malaysian Facebook page to announce the arrival of the Vivo X200 series in the market. The brand has not confirmed when the lineup will be available in the country, but the teaser poster gives us a glimpse at the design of the phones. It shows the Titanium and Titanium Green colour options of the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Mini, respectively.

Vivo X200 Series Price, Specifications

The Vivo X200 series was launched in China in October with an initial price tag of CNY 4,300 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB storage configuration of the vanilla model.

All models in the Vivo X200 lineup run on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and have Zeiss branded triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera. They run on Origin OS 5. The vanilla Vivo X200 has a 5,800mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 Pro and X200 Pro Mini are backed by 6,000mAh and 5,800mAh batteries, respectively, with 90W wired charging support.

The Vivo X200 series is said to go official in India by November end or the first week of December.