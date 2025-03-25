Vivo will unveil the Y300 Pro+ smartphone in China next week. Ouyang Weifeng, Vice president of Vivo products, announced the launch date of the new Vivo Y300 series phone through the Chinese social media platform. The executive has shared a poster revealing the Vivo Y300 Pro+'s design and confirming its key specifications. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y300 Pro+ was spotted on a benchmarking website alongside a Vivo Y300 GT suggesting key specifications.

Vivo Y300 Pro+ Launch Date Announced

Ouyang Weifeng teased the arrival of Vivo Y300 Pro+ in a post on Weibo. The handset will launch on March 31 in China. This date was also exposed in a leak earlier this week. The poster shared by the executive corroborates the previous design leak and confirms its specifications.

The Vivo Y300 Pro+ is confirmed to ship with a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It will run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The poster showcases the handset in three colourways — black, pink and blue, with a circular camera island on the rear.

Meanwhile, as per leaked promotional material posted on Weibo by the leaker Sandwich Sister, Vivo Y300 Pro+ will come with an AMOLED panel, up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It is said to carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone could ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

Vivo Y300 Pro+, Vivo Y300 GT Surface on Geekbench

The Vivo Y300 Pro+ and Vivo Y300 GT were also allegedly spotted on the Geekbench website with model numbers V2456A and V2452GA, respectively. The listing, suggests Android 15 OS and 12GB RAM on both phones. The V2456A scored 1,208 points in single-core testing and 3,276 points in multi-core testing.

A listing for the V2452GA shows 1,645 points in single-core testing and 6,288 points in multicore testing. It appears to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset under the hood. The Vivo Y300 GT is likely to launch alongside the Vivo Y300 Pro+ on March 31.

