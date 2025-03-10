Vivo Y300i 5G was launched in China as Vivo's latest 5G smartphone. The new Y series phone is a direct successor to last year's Vivo Y200i and runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip. The Vivo Y300i 5G is available in three colourways and sports a 6.68-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It features a 50-megapixel rear camera and is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The Vivo Y300i 5G will go on sale in China later this week.

Vivo Y300i 5G Price

The Vivo Y300i 5G is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000), respectively. It is offered in Black Jade, Rime Blue, and Titanium (translated from Chinese) colour options. The handset will be available for purchase via Vivo's China online store starting March 14.

Vivo Y300i 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y300i 5G runs on OriginOS 5 based on Android 15 and features a 6.68-inch HD+ (720x1,608 pixels) LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 613 GPU and up to 12GB of storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y300i 5G has a 50-megapixel CMOS sensor with f/1.8 aperture on the rear alongside an Infrared remote control module. It carries a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. It has SGS five-star drop and fall resistance certification. The handset is claimed to have passed the military standard impact test as well.

The Vivo Y300i 5G has up to 512GB of storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. The handset includes a facial recognition feature and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Vivo Y300i 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 163.70x76.30x8.09mm and weighs around 206 grams.

