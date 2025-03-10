Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y300i 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y300i 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y300i 5G is offered in Black Jade, Rime Blue, and Titanium colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2025 12:23 IST
Vivo Y300i 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y300i 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance

Highlights
  • Vivo Y300i 5G runs on OriginOS 5
  • It supports 44W fast charging
  • Vivo Y300i 5G has up to 512GB of storage
Advertisement

Vivo Y300i 5G was launched in China as Vivo's latest 5G smartphone. The new Y series phone is a direct successor to last year's Vivo Y200i and runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip. The Vivo Y300i 5G is available in three colourways and sports a 6.68-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It features a 50-megapixel rear camera and is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The Vivo Y300i 5G will go on sale in China later this week.

Vivo Y300i 5G Price

The Vivo Y300i 5G is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000), respectively. It is offered in Black Jade, Rime Blue, and Titanium (translated from Chinese) colour options. The handset will be available for purchase via Vivo's China online store starting March 14.

Vivo Y300i 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y300i 5G runs on OriginOS 5 based on Android 15 and features a 6.68-inch HD+ (720x1,608 pixels) LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 613 GPU and up to 12GB of storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y300i 5G has a 50-megapixel CMOS sensor with f/1.8 aperture on the rear alongside an Infrared remote control module. It carries a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. It has SGS five-star drop and fall resistance certification. The handset is claimed to have passed the military standard impact test as well. 

The Vivo Y300i 5G has up to 512GB of storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. The handset includes a facial recognition feature and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. 

Vivo Y300i 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 163.70x76.30x8.09mm and weighs around 206 grams.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y300i 5G, Vivo Y300i 5G Price, Vivo Y300i 5G Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
HMD Barbie Flip Phone Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
Vivo Y300i 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Brings Discounts on These New iPhone Models
  2. Reliance Jio Bundles JioHotstar Subscription With Rs. 100 Recharge Plan
  3. Oppo F29 Pro 5G, Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked
  4. AI Agent Manus Might Be China's Second DeepSeek Moment
  5. HMD Barbie Flip Phone Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  6. US Said to be Mulling DeepSeek Ban from Government Devices
  7. Samsung Reportedly Testing Android 16-Based One UI 8 on Galaxy S25 Series
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade in Losses, Majority Altcoins Follow Suit
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade in Losses, Majority Altcoins Fail to See Gains
  2. Chinese Firm Introduces Manus AI, a General Purpose AI Agent Said to Outperform OpenAI’s DeepResearch
  3. iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Series Get Discounts on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  4. US Said to be Mulling DeepSeek Ban from Government Devices
  5. Oppo F29 Pro 5G, Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked; Said to Launch Soon
  6. Apple’s iOS 19 Will Reportedly Expand Apple Intelligence Capabilities to More Apps
  7. US Drops Bid to Make Google Sell Anthropic Investments in Antitrust Case
  8. Vivo Y300i 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. HMD Barbie Flip Phone Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  10. Samsung Said to Be Testing Android 16-Based One UI 8 on Flagship Galaxy S25 Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »