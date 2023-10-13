Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Flat Display, Quad Rear Cameras, More

Xiaomi 14 Pro is tipped to come with a 6.6-inch flat AMOLED 2.5D display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 October 2023 13:11 IST
Xiaomi 14 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Flat Display, Quad Rear Cameras, More

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks

Xiaomi 14 Pro's square-shaped camera island could house a few sensors as well

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Pro is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The handset is seen with a hole-punch style display
Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are expected to be announced soon as successors to the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, that were made official in December last year. Ahead of any official confirmation on the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series, leaked renders of Xiaomi 14 Pro have surfaced online to give us our first look at the front and rear of the flagship handset. The renders indicate a flat display with a centrally located hole punch cutout. The handset is said to come with a 6.6-inch screen and a quad rear camera unit.

Leaked renders of the Xiaomi 14 Pro, leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and 91Mobiles, suggest notable differences compared to its predecessor — Xiaomi 13 Pro. The upcoming Xiaomi handset is seen with a hole-punch cutout at the centre of the display for the front-facing camera. It appears to have a flat display instead of a curved one on the predecessor. The report states that the handset will feature a 6.6-inch flat AMOLED 2.5D display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The renders also suggest a quad camera setup on the rear. The Xiaomi 14 Pro's square-shaped camera island could house a few sensors. It will reportedly measure 161.6 x 75.3 x 8.7mm, with a camera module height of up to 13.1mm. Further, power and volume buttons are seen on the left spine. It is tipped to feature dual speakers as well.

Xiaomi 14 Pro is said to run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is said to be backed by a 4,860mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. It could pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It has a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary camera, and a 4,820mAh battery are the other specifications of the handset. It supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Further reading: ​​​​​​​Xiaomi 14 Pro, ​​​​​​​Xiaomi 14, ​​​​​​​Xiaomi 14 Pro Specifications, ​​​​​​​Xiaomi 14 Series, ​​​​​​​Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 14 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Flat Display, Quad Rear Cameras, More
