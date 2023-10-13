Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are expected to be announced soon as successors to the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, that were made official in December last year. Ahead of any official confirmation on the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series, leaked renders of Xiaomi 14 Pro have surfaced online to give us our first look at the front and rear of the flagship handset. The renders indicate a flat display with a centrally located hole punch cutout. The handset is said to come with a 6.6-inch screen and a quad rear camera unit.

Leaked renders of the Xiaomi 14 Pro, leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and 91Mobiles, suggest notable differences compared to its predecessor — Xiaomi 13 Pro. The upcoming Xiaomi handset is seen with a hole-punch cutout at the centre of the display for the front-facing camera. It appears to have a flat display instead of a curved one on the predecessor. The report states that the handset will feature a 6.6-inch flat AMOLED 2.5D display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The renders also suggest a quad camera setup on the rear. The Xiaomi 14 Pro's square-shaped camera island could house a few sensors. It will reportedly measure 161.6 x 75.3 x 8.7mm, with a camera module height of up to 13.1mm. Further, power and volume buttons are seen on the left spine. It is tipped to feature dual speakers as well.

Xiaomi 14 Pro is said to run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is said to be backed by a 4,860mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. It could pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It has a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary camera, and a 4,820mAh battery are the other specifications of the handset. It supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

