Xiaomi 14 series is confirmed to be launched globally on February 25. The base Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro models, introduced in China in October 2023, will be unveiled globally during this launch. The yet-unreleased Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also expected to join the lineup. The company has not confirmed any details regarding the purported top-of-the-line model, but leaks about the smartphone have surfaced online over the past few weeks. Recently, a hands-on image of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was also spotted. Now, a tipster suggests some key specifications of the model.

Tipster Yogesh Brar claimed in a post on X that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is likely to ship with Android 14-based HyperOS, similar to the existing models in the lineup.

For optics, the tipster suggests that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will likely carry a Leica-backed triple rear camera unit, which may include a 50-megapixel 1-inch primary camera, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and two more 50-megapixel sensors, one with up to 3x and another up to 5x zoom capabilities. The handset's front camera is expected to be equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

As per the tipster, Xiaomi is also likely to pack a 5,300mAh battery into the Xiaomi 14 Ultra model with support for 90W wired fast charging. The handset is also expected to arrive with an IP68 dust and splash resistance rating. Price details or the RAM and storage configurations of the model have not yet been tipped.

Previously, a leaked hands-on image of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra showed the phone in an off-white shade with a large, circular rear camera module, similar to the one we see in the preceding Xiaomi 13 Ultra model.

