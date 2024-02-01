Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to be unveiled in February, possibly during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. It is said to join the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, which were introduced in China in October 2023. Several details of the purported handset have surfaced online and suggested some key features. Recently, hands-on images of the smartphone had also been leaked. Now, the phone has reportedly been spotted on a benchmarking website.

A 91Mobiles report claims to have spotted the global variant of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra on Geekbench. The phone was spotted with the model number 24030PN60G, where the 'G' suggests that it is the global variant. The listing hints that the handset is powered by an octa-core chipset clocking a speed of 3.30 GHz. Meawhile, recent leaks suggested that the model is likely to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Geekbench listing for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is seen with a single-core score of 9,317 and a multi-core score of 26,523. As per the report notes the unusually high scores are attributed to the fact that it was tested using Geekbench 4 and not the latest Geekbench 6 version.

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ with the Exynos 2400 chipset scored 9,043 and 25,655, respectively, on single-core and multi-core tests the older version of Geekbench. For comparison, on the latest Geekbench 6 version, the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S24+ scored 2,193 and 6,895 respectively, on single-core and multi-core tests, while the version running on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC scored 2,297 and 7,104 points.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also seen to feature an Adreno 750 GPU and 14.84GB of RAM, as per the listing, which suggests that the tested variant is the 16GB option of the model. It also shows that the handset may ship with Android 14. The phone has previously been tipped to run Xiaomi's new HyperOS, similar to the other Xiaomi 14 models.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and, therefore, carry several upgrades over the current flagship model. It is likely to sport a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED 120Hz display, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a quad rear camera unit. The camera system has been tipped to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 primary sensor with f/1.63 to f/4.0 variable aperture, a 120mm periscope telephoto shooter and a Vario-Summilux 1:1.63-2.5/12-120 aspherical (ASPH) lens. It is also likely to be backed by a 5,180mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

