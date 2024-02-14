Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to be unveiled on February 25. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are confirmed to be launched globally on the day. The yet-unreleased top-of-the-line Ultra model has surfaced online multiple times recently. Some key specifications of the purported phone have been leaked previously, including RAM and storage options. The colour options and price of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra have also been tipped. A new report shared leaked high-resolution design renders of the rumoured model.

A MySmartPrice report shared leaked design renders of the purported Xiaomi 14 Ultra, where the phone is seen in black and white colourways. The back panels are seen with a faux-leather texture, which holds the large, circular rear camera module. This comes with a slightly raised bump compared to the older Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Under the black and gold bezel is a black, round bezel around the camera module, which also houses the Leica camera branding. The power button and volume rockers of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra appear on the right edge of the handset, while the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and primary microphone are placed on the bottom edge.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra leaked design renders

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

According to an earlier leak, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra model is tipped to launch with 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB configurations. The largest storage option in titanium, white and blue shades may also be offered. The white option will likely have a leather finish, while the blue colourway may come in a glass-back option.

The 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra are expected to be available only in black and white. The phone is likely to be priced at CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 84,000), while the special titanium version may be listed at CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 90,100).

Previous leaks claimed that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is expected to ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. The phone may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The quad rear camera unit of the handset is likely to include four 50-megapixel cameras. The handset will likely get a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

