Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro was launched in China in October 2023 featuring the new HyperOS interface, and various rumours are now pointing out that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra might join the lineup soon. Most recently, an alleged cover glass of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra appeared online, revealing key details about the camera of the upcoming smartphone. It could feature the same camera module design as its predecessor but include brighter lenses. The Chinese tech giant is rumoured to launch the handset in March 2024.

The leaked image (via GSMArena) shows the cover glass with Leica branding. The camera cut-outs are placed similarly to Xiaomi 13 Ultra, but the size of the lens holes are slightly bigger, indicating brighter lenses could be in the making. As per the report, the primary camera could get an f/1.6 aperture as opposed to the predecessor's f/1.9 aperture.

The periscope telephoto camera is also expected to feature a lens with f/2.5 aperture in contrast with Xiaomi 13 Ultra's f/3.0 aperture. Earlier, a tipster claimed that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra could get a Sony LYT-900 sensor for the primary camera with a variable aperture (f/1.63-f/2.5). It was also tipped to get an aspherical lens (ASPH) called Vario-Summilux 1:1.63-2.5/12-120. Further, the leak also mentioned a 120mm periscope telephoto camera.

Another report claimed that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It might feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to house a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The handset might also get a slightly curved display.

Xiaomi 14 series launch in India

The Xiaomi 14 series could be launched in India, alongside other global markets, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024), as per a report. The annual event will take place between February 26 and February 29 this year. However, the company has not made any announcements regarding the launch.

The base model Xiaomi 14 was launched in China in October 2023 and features a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz - 120Hz and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi 14 is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

