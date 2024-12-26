Technology News
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped; Camera Features Leaked Again

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to join the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro, which were unveiled in October.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 December 2024 20:15 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped; Camera Features Leaked Again

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 14 Ultra (pictured)

  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tipped to get a quad rear camera unit
  • The handset could ship with HyperOS 2.0
  • The Xiaomi 15 Ultra may support wireless charging
Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to launch as the successor to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which was unveiled in China in February. Key details of the upcoming handset have surfaced online over the past few weeks. The phone is expected to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 out-of-the-box, similar to the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro handsets, which were introduced in October. Several expected features of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, including camera specifications, have been tipped previously. The same details have been leaked again alongside the phone's probable launch timeline.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Timeline, Camera Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to launch in China in February 2025, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). He added that the launch will take place "really the end of the month​​," which suggests it could happen on February 28, 2025.

Another tipster Smart Pikachu backed this claim in a separate post, adding that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra was expected to arrive with an upgraded macro sensor, large aperture across the focal range and low-light telephoto camera.

In a different post, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra would likely get a 1-inch 50-megapixel main rear sensor, a secondary 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens and another 50-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capacity. The quad rear camera unit of the handset is tipped to include a 200-megapixel telephoto shooter as well with support for up to 4.3x optical zoom.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, IP69-rated builds for dust and water resistance and wireless charging support. The handset will likely get a 2K quad-curved display and ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI’s GPT-5 Development Has Reportedly Suffered a Data Shortage Setback

