Xiaomi 16 Series Could Drop Leica Branding to Prioritise Proprietary Camera Technology

Xiaomi 12S Ultra was the first phone to launch with Leica branding in 2022.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 July 2025 12:17 IST
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra (pictured) arrived earlier this year with Leica branding

Highlights
  • Leica branding costs Xiaomi about $3–$5 per phone, as per the tipster
  • The collaboration may be ended to cut down on licensing costs
  • Xiaomi 16 series is tipped to debut with proprietary camera technology
Xiaomi's long-standing partnership with Leica Camera could soon be coming to an end, according to a tipster's claims on social media. Since 2022, the China-based OEM and the German camera and lens manufacturer have collaborated to develop mobile imaging solutions for Xiaomi smartphones, seen in models like the Xiaomi 15 series. However, this is said to be phased out soon in order to cut down on licensing fee costs and prioritise its proprietary camera technology, starting with the Xiaomi 16 lineup.

Update: a Xiaomi spokeperson reached out to Gadgets 360 with the following statement:

"Together, Xiaomi and Leica have collaborated closely to integrate advanced optics and imaging technologies into Xiaomi devices, delivering industry-leading mobile photography experiences to users around the world. This partnership continues to thrive, grounded in a shared vision of pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging. Recent rumors suggesting the end of our collaboration are entirely unfounded. Both companies remain committed to deepening this strategic partnership and bringing even more innovative imaging solutions to Xiaomi smartphones."

Xiaomi and Leica Partnership Ending

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about this development in multiple posts on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. It is reported that Xiaomi will focus on its in-house camera technology for upcoming models powered by the chipset succeeding the yet to be announced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

The proprietary imaging brand from the China-based OEM will be introduced this year, as per the tipster. With this move, Xiaomi is expected to cut down on licensing fees for the Leica branding, which is reported to cost between $3 (roughly Rs. 257) and $5 (roughly Rs. 428) per smartphone.

Digital Chat Station suggested that this pivot will impact the Xiaomi 16 series which is expected to comprise four models — Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro, Xiaomi 16 Ultra, and Xiaomi 16 Ultra Max. Further, it may also affect smartphones from other brands under the company's umbrella; Redmi and Poco.

The Redmi K90 Pro and the Poco F8 Ultra may also ditch Leica-branding imaging systems and utilise Xiaomi's in-house camera technology. As per the tipster, Redmi in particular could benefit more. It could get improved sensor technology and better computational photography, with the next-generation smartphones labelled as “impressive”.

If this move comes to fruition, it would mean that flagship Xiaomi smartphones will not have the Leica branding for the first time since 2022. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was the first phone to arrive with the imaging technology from the German company. Meanwhile, last year's Xiaomi 15 series also carried Leica-branded camera systems.

However, Xiaomi will not be the first brand to do so. In 2022, Huawei ended its long-standing partnership with Leica which ran from 2016. This was done due to trade sanctions and to prioritise its own imaging technology which is now known as XMAGE.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
