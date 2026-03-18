Xiaomi 15T Pro and Xiaomi 15T were launched in select global markets in September last year. Months after their debut, the company is said to be gearing up to unveil their successors globally. Recently, a report highlighted that the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro could arrive in India by the end of next month. A Xiaomi 17T series phone was recently spotted on the IMEI database, hinting at an earlier than anticipated launch. Now, the standard Xiaomi 17T has reportedly received certification from Singapore's telecom regulatory authority, hinting at an imminent arrival in select global markets.

Xiaomi 17T Listed on IMDA Database With Model Number 2602DPT53G

The purported Xiaomi 17T has been listed (via The Tech Outlook ) on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) database in Singapore with the model number 2602DPT53G. While the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm the launch of the phone, the purported regulatory approval suggests that it could be unveiled in select global markets. It is said to ship with support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC connectivity.

This comes months after the rumoured Xiaomi 17T Pro was reportedly listed on the IMEI database with the 2602EPTC0G and 2602EPTC0R model numbers. Both the Xiaomi 17T series phones were earlier expected to be launched in February.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T are also expected to be launched in India. The phones will reportedly arrive in the country at the end of April or in May. This means that the Xiaomi 17T lineup handsets could be unveiled globally nearly four months earlier than their predecessor. For reference, the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro were launched in global markets in September 2025 at starting prices of GBP 549 (roughly Rs. 65,000) and GBP 649 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, respectively.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Xiaomi 17T lineup will ship with performance enhancements. The standard Xiaomi 17T model is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 17T Pro will reportedly be powered by the flagship 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip.