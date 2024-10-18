Samsung Galaxy A16 5G launched in India on Friday weeks after it went on sale in France. Samsung is assuring six generations of software updates and six years of security updates for the Galaxy A16 5G. It features a 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and has an IP54 dust and water resistance rating. The handset runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Price in India, Availability

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version of Galaxy A16 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999, whereas the 8GB+ 256GB storage model will cost you Rs. 20,999. It is available in Blue Black, Gold, and Light Green colourways and will go on sale through Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart and other retail platforms. Axis and SBI credit card users can save up to Rs. 1,000 while buying the new phone.

Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G is already on sale in France where it carries a price tag of EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in three colours — Gray, Midnight Blue, and Turquoise with a glossy finish.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Specifications

The Galaxy A16 5G comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor alongside 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The onboard storage is expandable up to 1TB (via a micro SD card). It is confirmed to receive six OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

For optics, the Galaxy A16 5G has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the handset has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy A16 5G is 7.9mm thick, compared to the 8.4mm thickness of previous models. It also has an IP54-certified build. The phone gets Samsung's Knox Vault security feature as well. It comes with Samsung Wallet with Tap and Pay feature powered by NFC (Near Field Communication).

It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. The battery on the Galaxy A16 5G is claimed to deliver up to 2.5 days of playback time on a single charge.