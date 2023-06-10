Technology News

Xiaomi Offers Free Xiaomi 12 Pro Upgrade to Mi 11 Ultra Users Facing Wi-Fi Issues

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Updated: 10 June 2023 18:32 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12 Pro is offered in Couture Blue, Noir Black, and Opera Mauve colour options

  • Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in December 2021
  • Several Mi 11 Ultra users have been facing Wi-Fi issues

Xiaomi is offering a free upgrade to a Xiaomi 12 Pro for Mi 11 Ultra users who are facing Wi-Fi issues. These users also have the option to further upgrade to the company's latest Xiaomi 13 Pro by paying an extra fee of Rs. 30,000. Just recently, the company extended the warranty of the Mi 11 Ultra alongside other smartphones by two years, after users complained of camera and motherboard issues. The current offer — including the free upgrade and the paid one, is extended to the Mi 11 Ultra users who are having trouble with Wi-Fi on their handsets.

The Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B announced the offers in a video message via Twitter. He added that the Mi 11 Ultra users who had previously paid and upgraded their handsets to the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be offered a full refund. They will need to contact the company online or through the nearest Xiaomi service centre. Notably, this refund is only applicable to users who upgraded their handsets due to Wi-Fi issues.

Mi 11 Ultra, featuring a 6.81-inch display WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E4 AMOLED display, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The triple rear camera setup of the handset includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. It also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless charging, along with 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.72-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with Adreno 730 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The phone is equipped with three rear cameras including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens. The phone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. It packs a 4,600mAh Li-Polymer battery with 120W Xiaomi Hypercharge fast wired charging and 50W Wireless Turbo charging support.

Featuring a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display, the Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with an octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful yet Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The triple rear camera unit packs a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The selfie camera is equipped with a 32-megapixel lens. It is backed by a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

