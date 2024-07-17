Technology News

Bitcoin Price Rise Continues, Most Altcoins Recover After Brief Slump

Bitcoin is trading at $65,965 (roughly Rs. 55 lakh) on international exchanges, up from $59,304 (roughly Rs. 49.5 lakh) on July 7.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 July 2024 12:09 IST
Bitcoin Price Rise Continues, Most Altcoins Recover After Brief Slump

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The present valuation of the crypto market stands at $2.41 trillion as of July 17

Highlights
  • Binance Coin, Solana prices increased on Wednesday
  • Both Avalanche and Polygon also grew in value
  • Altcoins like Leo, Uniswap are now cheaper on exchanges
Advertisement

Bitcoin price in India and global markets continues to rise, raising the value of the world's most valuable and widely used digital asset. As a result, Bitcoin, which was trading at $59,304 (roughly Rs. 49.5 lakh) as of July 7, has risen to $65,965 (roughly Rs. 55 lakh) on international exchanges after a 10-day period. The value of Bitcoin has risen by over three percent over the past 24 hours. The asset is priced $68,433 (roughly Rs. 57 lakh) on Indian exchanges like WazirX, as according to the latest prices on Gadgets360's crypto price tracker on Wednesday.

“Even the news of Mt Gox moving 91,755 BTC worth 5.8 billion was unable to deeply impact the current relief rally BTC is showing. Spot bitcoin ETFs, meanwhile, have attracted over $16 billion of inflows since launching in January, with $300 million added early this week alone. The ETFs have seen consistent inflows even as bitcoin prices fluctuated, indicating strong investor demand for regulated bitcoin exposure,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360, detailing reasons for BTC's price spike this week.

Ether followed Bitcoin and rose in value on Wednesday. ETH price is currently $3,510 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh) on international exchanges like CoinMarketCap, after a 2.56 percent increase. On Indian exchanges, ETH is presently trading at $3,147 (roughly Rs. 2.6 lakh).

Tether, Binance Coin, Solana, Ripple, Dogecoin, and Avalanche also saw their values rise, just like BTC and ETH.

“Altcoins like XRP (37 percent up) and Near Protocol (36.8 percent up) are leading the charge, fueling overall crypto optimism. Historically, July outperforms June for Bitcoin, and this year seems to follow suit despite recent challenges,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets360.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 1.73 percent in the last 24 hours to reach the valuation of $2.41 trillion, as per CoinMarketCap.

However, some cryptocurrencies saw their prices fall over the past 24 hours, including Cardano, Tron, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, and Chainlink. “Volatility has significantly increased and is expected to remain high this week,” the CoinDCX maret desk told Gadgets360.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Anthropic Launches Android App for Claude AI Assistant, Powers It With Claude 3.5 Sonnet

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Rise Continues, Most Altcoins Recover After Brief Slump
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9 Series Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Expected August Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Goes Official in India
  3. Xiaomi Mix Flip Design, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch on July 19
  4. OnePlus Pad 2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India
  5. HMD Is Gearing Up to Launch Its First-Ever Smartphones in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Rise Continues, Most Altcoins Recover After Brief Slump
  2. Xiaomi Mix Flip Design, Key Specifications Including Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Revealed Ahead of July 19 Launch
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Expected August Launch
  4. Anthropic Launches Android App for Claude AI Assistant, Powers It With Claude 3.5 Sonnet
  5. OpenAI Whistleblowers Claim Firm Made Employees Sign ‘Illegally Restrictive’ NDAs: Report
  6. WhatsApp Lets Users Set Contacts as Favourites in Chats and Calls for Quick Access With Latest Update
  7. FICCI Lists Pro-Blockchain Suggestions Ahead of Upcoming Union Budget: Details
  8. Redmi Pad SE 4G India Launch Date Set for July 29; Design, Colour Options Teased
  9. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus Pad 2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 3K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »