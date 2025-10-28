Oppo Find X9 Pro First Impressions

Find X9 Pro is the latest premium flagship from the house of Oppo, launched globally today in an event in Barcelona, Spain. While the India launch is still a few weeks away, the company is already teasing the smartphone for the market.

Talking about global pricing, the Oppo Find X9 series starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 92,500) for the standard X9, while the X9 Pro pricing starts at EUR 1299 (roughly Rs. 133,600). Notably, these are global prices along with currency converted to India prices for reference and are not indicative of actual India prices. So stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for India prices as soon as they are announced. Now, let's dive into my first impressions of the Find X9 Pro that I have been using as my daily driver for a few days.

Oppo Find X9 series was launched in China earlier this month

Built Like a (Stylish) Tank

"That massive new camera block!" Well, that was my first reaction seeing the all-new camera deco of the Oppo Find X9 Pro. Oppo ditches the circular camera module seen on the X8 series last year in favour of the squarish one, and this looks more minimalist and premium. The new camera housing is also a bolder approach. The flat-edged aesthetic, with subtle contours along the frame, adds premium appeal and provides a comfortable grip during everyday use.

At 8.25mm, the Find X9 Pro isn't the slimmest on the market, but it offers a balanced weight that's easier for daily use and doesn't feel heavy even when using it with just one hand. Additionally, Oppo has added two physical buttons on the Find X9 Pro—the first is the Snap Key, which can be customised to launch a set of apps or features, such as the voice recorder, flashlight, camera app, sound profiles, Translation, or screenshots. Second is the Quick Button to launch the camera app, which was first seen on the Find X8 series. To add to peace of mind, the Find X9 Pro has IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, putting it among the rare devices that offer all three ratings on a single device.

The Find X9 Pro is available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal

The Find X9 Pro has been launched in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colours. I got the former, which has a white finish with a pearlescent glow; the company says the natural sheen of fine silk inspires it. The overall look feels minimalist, like I said earlier, and the muted tone adds elegance. I also saw the Titanium Charcoal colour of the Find X9 Pro, and I like it more because of its non-reflective texture and darker tone.

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1272x2772 pixels resolution. The display features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for scratch protection and supports a peak brightness of 3600nits.

The phone runs ColorOS 16 out of the box

With Find X9 Pro, you can finally say, "symmetrical bezels", as this one gets 1.15mm bezels on all four sides. The flat display with narrow bezels is a great device for multimedia, but more on the quality in my review. It also comes with other bells and whistles, like Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Oppo has opted for a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on the Find X9 Pro, and it is snappy.

A New Look for the Camera

Jumping to the most important aspect of the device - cameras with Hasselblad goodness. The Find X9 Pro sports a 50-megapixel primary (23mm) camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide (15mm) camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope (70mm) camera at the back. At the front, there's a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The camera UI is familiar, as I have seen on earlier devices, so no big upgrades on that front. The phone gets 0.6x (15mm), 1x (23mm), 2x (47mm), 3x (70mm), and 6x (140mm) optical zoom options.

The phone gets a triple camera setup at the back

The 200-megapixel sensor is a vibrant one and offers more options for framing a good telephoto shot. In my limited testing, I got clearer zoom shots with rich details. In the product briefing, Oppo executives also pitched this phone as the ultimate device for your concerts, and it comes with a dedicated Stage mode that I will try out over the next few days and share my experience in the review.

Overall, the cameras on the Find X9 Pro seem like a massive upgrade from the existing Find X8 series and, of course, pack the Hasselblad flair. There are a ton of Hasselblad-tuned options in the camera. On the video front, the Find X9 Pro can record 4K at 120fps videos.

The camera UI on the Find X9 Pro is a familiar one

Meet ColorOS 16 and MediaTek's Flagship Chipset

The Find X9 Pro also introduces ColorOS 16 and ships with the new version out of the box. It gets seamless animations, an all-new Flux Home Screen layout with an adaptive icon pack, and an option to resize Folders on the home screen. The latter has become increasingly popular in the Android landscape lately. The new version also brings Aqua Dynamics, which offers glanceable interactive info for your music, food delivery orders or navigation.

Of course, the level of personalisation has increased, with features like full-screen AOD and motion photo support. ColorOS 16 also introduces Oppo's all-new AI Mind Space, a unified hub for quick reference. Moreover, the feature can also be used for scheduling. For example, you get an invite to a party, and you can activate AI Mind Space with a three-finger swipe, and it will give you a prompt whether to save the event in the calendar. There's also Gemini integration, which I'll deep-dive into in my review.

The phone gets a 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner and a 7500mAh silicon-carbon battery

Then there are other AI-specific features, like the AI recorder and AI writer, as well as others built into the gallery app.

The Find X9 Pro is powered by MediaTek's all-new 3 nm Dimensity 9500 processor and features a dedicated vapour chamber. In my limited time with the Find X9 Pro, the phone was quick for almost everything—more on the performance bit in my review.

Despite its thin 8.25mm profile, the phone gets a hefty 7500mAh battery. It supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC. I will delve into the battery department in my review.

Stay tuned for my Oppo Find X9 review, dropping next month.