Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 were launched globally during a hardware launch event in Barcelona on Tuesday. The phones were unveiled in China on October 16 with similar specifications. Both handsets are powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. Both ship with ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. The Find X9 Pro model packs a 7,500mAh battery, while the standard variant features a smaller 7,025mAh battery. The Find X9 Pro and Find X9 will also be launched in India in the coming weeks. You can also read our first impressions of the flagship Oppo Find X9 Pro here.

Oppo Find X9 Series Price, Availability

Oppo Find X9 Pro pricing starts at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,34,000) for the sole variant with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X9 price is set at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000) for the variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

While the new Oppo Find X9 Pro will be offered in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways, the standard Oppo Find X9 will be available in Space Black, Titanium Grey, and Velvet Red colour options. Both handsets will be sold globally via the company's online store.

Oppo Find X9 Pro Specifications, Features

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 16, with Oppo's ColorOS 16 skin. The company promises five OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the handset. It sports a 6.78-inch 1,272×2,772 pixels AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 3,600 nits of peak brightness, and 450 ppi pixel density. The screen also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 2,160Hz PWM Dimming, and DC dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and Splash Touch. Find X9 Pro has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and it is SGS Drop Resistance certified.

The company also says that the display is TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification. Powering the new Oppo Find X9 Pro is the flagship 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It is also equipped with an X-axis haptic motor. The Find X9 Pro uses an Advanced Vapor Chamber cooling solution with a 36,344.4 sq mm total dissipation area.

Oppo Find X9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display

For optics, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned triple-rear camera unit. It features a 50-megapixel (f/1.5) Sony LYT-828 primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, 23mm focal length, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also ships with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung ISOCELL 5KJN5 ultrawide camera with a 15mm focal length and a 200-megapixel (f/2.1) telephoto camera with a 70mm focal length and OIS. On the front, it sports a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung 5KJN5 selfie camera.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro packs a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging support. It also gets 10W reverse wireless charging capability. The handset features Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, AI LinkBoost with Oppo RF chip, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, and Galileo support for connectivity. It ships with a four-microphone setup, too. For security, it is equipped with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It measures 161.26×76.46×8.25mm in dimensions and weighs about 224g.

Oppo Find X9 Specifications, Features

The Oppo Find X9 is also a dual-SIM phone. It features the same chipset, operating system, IP ratings, drop protection certification, and connectivity options. However, it sports a smaller 6.59-inch 1,256×2,760 pixels AMOLED display with a fixed refresh rate of 120Hz, 460 ppi pixel density, and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. Other screen features are also the same as the Find X9 Pro. While it is equipped with the same VC cooling solution as the Pro model, the standard model has a smaller dissipation area of 32,052.5 sq mm.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Find X9 gets a 50-megapixel (f/1.6) Sony LYT-808 wide camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.6) Sony LYT-600 telephoto camera with OIS. It is equipped with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front-facing camera, too.

It packs a smaller 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery with the same wired and wireless charging speed as the Pro model. The Oppo Find X9 measures 156.98×73.93×7.99mm in dimensions, while weighing about 203g.