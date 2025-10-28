Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched With 7,500mAh Battery, 200 Megapixel Telephoto Camera Alongside Find X9: Price, Features

Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched With 7,500mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Alongside Find X9: Price, Features

Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 were unveiled in China on October 16, and the handsets will soon be launched in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 21:42 IST
Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched With 7,500mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Alongside Find X9: Price, Features

Oppo Find X9 Pro (pictured) will be available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display
  • Oppo Find X9 packs a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery
  • Both handsets carry triple-rear camera units
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 were launched globally during a hardware launch event in Barcelona on Tuesday. The phones were unveiled in China on October 16 with similar specifications. Both handsets are powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. Both ship with ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. The Find X9 Pro model packs a 7,500mAh battery, while the standard variant features a smaller 7,025mAh battery. The Find X9 Pro and Find X9 will also be launched in India in the coming weeks. You can also read our first impressions of the flagship Oppo Find X9 Pro here.

Oppo Find X9 Series Price, Availability

Oppo Find X9 Pro pricing starts at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,34,000) for the sole variant with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X9 price is set at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000) for the variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

While the new Oppo Find X9 Pro will be offered in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways, the standard Oppo Find X9 will be available in Space Black, Titanium Grey, and Velvet Red colour options. Both handsets will be sold globally via the company's online store.

Oppo Find X9 Pro Specifications, Features

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 16, with Oppo's ColorOS 16 skin. The company promises five OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the handset. It sports a 6.78-inch 1,272×2,772 pixels AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 3,600 nits of peak brightness, and 450 ppi pixel density. The screen also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 2,160Hz PWM Dimming, and DC dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and Splash Touch. Find X9 Pro has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and it is SGS Drop Resistance certified.

The company also says that the display is TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification. Powering the new Oppo Find X9 Pro is the flagship 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It is also equipped with an X-axis haptic motor. The Find X9 Pro uses an Advanced Vapor Chamber cooling solution with a 36,344.4 sq mm total dissipation area.

oppo find x9 pro global launch inline Oppo Find X9 Pro

Oppo Find X9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display

 

For optics, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned triple-rear camera unit. It features a 50-megapixel (f/1.5) Sony LYT-828 primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, 23mm focal length, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also ships with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung ISOCELL 5KJN5 ultrawide camera with a 15mm focal length and a 200-megapixel (f/2.1) telephoto camera with a 70mm focal length and OIS. On the front, it sports a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung 5KJN5 selfie camera. The

The Oppo Find X9 Pro packs a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging support. It also gets 10W reverse wireless charging capability. The handset features Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, AI LinkBoost with Oppo RF chip, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, and Galileo support for connectivity. It ships with a four-microphone setup, too. For security, it is equipped with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It measures 161.26×76.46×8.25mm in dimensions and weighs about 224g.

Oppo Find X9 Specifications, Features

The Oppo Find X9 is also a dual-SIM phone. It features the same chipset, operating system, IP ratings, drop protection certification, and connectivity options. However, it sports a smaller 6.59-inch 1,256×2,760 pixels AMOLED display with a fixed refresh rate of 120Hz, 460 ppi pixel density, and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. Other screen features are also the same as the Find X9 Pro. While it is equipped with the same VC cooling solution as the Pro model, the standard model has a smaller dissipation area of 32,052.5 sq mm.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Find X9 gets a 50-megapixel (f/1.6) Sony LYT-808 wide camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.6) Sony LYT-600 telephoto camera with OIS. It is equipped with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front-facing camera, too.

It packs a smaller 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery with the same wired and wireless charging speed as the Pro model. The Oppo Find X9 measures 156.98×73.93×7.99mm in dimensions, while weighing about 203g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Price, Oppo Find X9 Price, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launch, Oppo Find X9 Launch, Oppo Find X9 Pro Specifications, Oppo Find X9 Specifications, Oppo Find X9 series, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Ant Group Registers ‘Antcoin’ Trademark in Hong Kong as China Tightens Crypto Rules
Adobe Will Now Let You Edit YouTube Shorts on the Premiere App

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched With 7,500mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Alongside Find X9: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
  2. You Can Now Use Claude Chatbot Within Microsoft Excel
  3. iPhone Air Demand Steady, No Production Cut Despite Earlier Claims: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched With 7,500mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Alongside Find X9: Price, Features
  2. Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November
  3. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook and LinkedIn
  4. Coinbase Partners Citi to Boost Stablecoin Adoption Amidst Growing Institutional Interest
  5. Adobe Will Now Let You Edit YouTube Shorts on the Premiere App
  6. Ant Group Registers ‘Antcoin’ Trademark in Hong Kong as China Tightens Crypto Rules
  7. iPhone Air Production Reportedly Remains Unchanged Amidst Speculation of Manufacturing Cuts
  8. Samsung Reportedly Working on Pro Camera Presets With Quick Share Support With One UI 8.5 Update
  9. Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly
  10. US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Ban Elected US Officials From Trading Crypto
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »