Oppo Find X9s will likely launch next year as a successor to the Oppo Find X8s, which was unveiled in China in April this year. These handsets are more affordable versions of the Find X series which also comprises standard, Pro and Ultra models. A tipster has suggested some key features of the purported Oppo Find X9s, including its display, camera, security and battery details. The handset could pack a large battery in a compact build and an overclocked version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, which powers the Oppo Find X9 and Pro variant.

Oppo Find X9s Key Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) writes in a Weibo post that the Oppo Find X9s, expected to launch next year, that is, 2026, will likely sport a compact 6.3-inch 1.5K flat LTPS OLED screen with rounder corners and uniform, symmetrical bezels. For security, it is expected to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

For optics, the Oppo Find X9s is said to feature a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. The primary camera will reportedly be equipped with a large Sony IMX9-series sensor.

In comparison, the Oppo Find X9 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide camera, along with a 32-megapixel front sensor for selfies and video calls. The Oppo Find X9 Pro shares the same primary and ultrawide cameras but upgrades to a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x digital zoom and a 50-megapixel front camera.

According to the tipster, the Oppo Find X9s could be powered by a yet-unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ SoC, which is speculated to be an overclocked option of the latest flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip.

An earlier Weibo post by the same tipster suggested that the Oppo Find X9s will pack a battery with at least 7,000mAh capacity. The handset is expected to support wired and wireless fast charging. The leak also added that the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra will possibly feature a battery larger than 7,000mAh but smaller than 8,000mAh.

Notably, Oppo has announced that its flagship Find X9 series will launch in India soon. The Find X9 will come in Titanium Grey and Space Black, while the Find X9 Pro will be available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal shades. Globally debuting on October 28 in Barcelona, the phones launched in China earlier this week. As per reports, the India launch is expected on November 18.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.