Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC, Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras: Price, Features

Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 18:16 IST
Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC, Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras: Price, Features

Oppo Find X9 Pro is equipped with a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 telephoto periscope sensor

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Pro has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The base Find X9 carries a 32-megapixel front camera
  • Both models are said to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings
Oppo Find X9 Pro was launched on Thursday alongside the base Oppo Find X9 model at the company's hardware launch event in China. They are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoCs and ship with ColorOS 16, based on Android 16. Both phones are equipped with Hasselblad-backed cameras and carry 50-megapixel Sony LYT 828 primary sensors. The Pro variant packs a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter, while the vanilla model comes with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The phones are claimed to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Price

Oppo Find X9 pricing starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 54,300) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants cost CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 58,000) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 61,700), respectively. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 65,400) and CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 71,600), respectively.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 65,400) for the 12GB + 256GB version, while the 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations of the Pro variant cost CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 70,300), CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,100) and CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 82,700), respectively.

Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Features, Specifications

The Oppo Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2772×1272 pixels) LTPO display, while the Find X9 has a 6.59-inch 1.5K (2760×1256 pixels) display. Both support up to a 120 Hz refresh rate and offer a global peak brightness of 1800 nits, with local peak brightness reaching 3600 nits over 20 percent of the screen. Their ProXDR displays are HDR-capable, supporting HDR Vivid, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, and include a full-screen Always-On Display (AOD) feature.

Both Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are packed with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipsets, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. They ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and are equipped with several AI-backed productivity and imaging tools.

For optics, the Oppo Find X9 comes with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, alongside a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto shooter and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide camera. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro also packs the same main and ultrawide cameras, alongside a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x digital zoom capabilities. For selfies, it carries a 50-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are backed by 7,500mAh and 7,025mAh cells, respectively, both with support for 80W wired fast charging. They are claimed to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 standards of dust and water protection. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C ports. 


Sucharita Ganguly


