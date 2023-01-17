Technology News

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Shouldn’t Be Ignored

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC

Written by Ishaan Singh, Edited by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 17 January 2023 11:58 IST
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Shouldn’t Be Ignored
Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The smartphone is IP53 rated for dust and water resistance
  • It is available in Glacier Blue, Onyx Black, and Stardust Purple colours

Xiaomi's Redmi Note series has always been popular with consumers, owing to the good value they usually offer. For 2023, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 5G. However, unlike previous years, these initial three models in the series have gotten much more expensive, with the base model of the entry Redmi Note 12 5G starting at Rs. 17,999.

Today we'll be taking a closer look at the middle child of the series, the Redmi Note 12 5G. The smartphone is particularly intriguing as it offers a fresh design and shares a lot of features with the more expensive Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G (Review), making it a good value offering.

colours Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Colours

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is available in Glacier Blue, Stardust Purple, and Onyx Black colours

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is available in three variants. The base configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 24,999, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 26,999, while the top-end configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 27,999. It is available in three colour options, Glacier Blue, Onyx Black and a unique-looking, Stardust Purple. 

With flat edges and a polycarbonate casing, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G does look rugged and yet stylish. The back looks like glass, however, it is actually a matte or glossy fibre material, depending on the colour option you go for. It has a premium feel in the hand, and it is not too heavy at 187g or too thick at 7.9mm. In fact, it is slimmer and lighter than the more expensive Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. 

camera protrudes Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Camera Protrusion

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (left), Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G (right)

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has a matte-finished frame, no matter which colour you pick, and the volume and power (with embedded fingerprint sensor) buttons are placed on the right side. The USB Type-C charging port, SIM tray, microphone, and speaker grille are all located at the bottom. The Xiaomi signature IR blaster is located on the top of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack, second speaker grille, and another microphone for noise cancellation. The frame of the Stardust Purple variant has a glittery coating that separates it from the other two colours.

The classic Redmi branding is present on the back panel. The camera module on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G does not protrude a lot and hence, isn't very distracting. The rear cameras include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor (with OIS) for the primary camera, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Given the little time I spent using the phone, the main camera quality seemed decent, producing good colours and sharpness. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel camera which seems to do a decent job with selfies, without adding a lot of heavy processing. 

camera Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Camera Module

The smartphone comes with a three-camera setup on the rear

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+, 120Hz AMOLED display that is HDR10+ certified, just like the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The display is quite vibrant and the sharpness too seems to be on point. It should definitely be a good experience to watch the content or play games on. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC.

With the little time I had with the device, I did not notice any lag while opening multiple applications or scrolling through the UI. This SoC performed well when we tested the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, so I think it's safe to say that gaming and general performance should be the same on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G too. 

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G uses a 5000mAh battery, but instead of the 120W fast charging that you get on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ model, the Note 12 Pro supports 67W fast charging, which is still quick. 

charging Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Charging port

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G houses a 5000mAh battery

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is a good-looking smartphone with pretty decent specs and features. The starting price of Rs. 24,999 is not bad, but keep in mind that for a few thousand Rupees more, you can get the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G (Review) which starts at Rs. 29,999. This phone offers quicker charging, a higher-resolution primary camera, and more storage. However, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G should not be ignored as for still offers most of the features and specs of the plus model, but at a more affordable price. 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G price, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G price in India, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G sepcifications
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh
Ishaan Singh is an Anchor and Producer at Gadgets360. He has worked as an Assistant Director, a video producer, and a photographer and content developer in the film and media sector for over half a decade now. Most of his work has been for Visual Platforms over the years, from trying out the latest devices to making video content on technology. He knows everything there is to know about filmmaking and content development. He's worked in cinematography, direction, editing, and anchoring, ...More
OnePlus 11R India Launch Timeline Tipped, Moniker Spotted on Official Site: Report
Apple to Use microLED Displays for iPhone, iPad, Mac Lineups After Apple Watch Ultra in 2024: Mark Gurman
Featured video of the day
How Smartphones Empower Senior Citizens

Related Stories

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Shouldn’t Be Ignored
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New MacBook Pro Spotted Online, Apple May Launch New Models Today
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Lenovo Yoga 9i With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Wearables
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Offers Under Rs. 30,000
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Renders Tip Multiple Colour Options: Details
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: The Best Deals on Smart Home Devices
  9. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G With Triple Cameras, Retractable Portrait Lens Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone Assembler Foxconn Replaces iPhone Business Chief After Tumultuous Year in China: Report
  3. Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV Launched, Firm Says it Plans to Deliver 20,000 Units Within First Year
  4. The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: Pedro Pascal and Grogu Head Out on an Interstellar Journey
  5. Netflix Going Big on Tamil Content in 2023, Acquires Streaming Rights for 18 New Films
  6. Indian Gaming Companies Request Government to Distinguish Between Real Money Games and Video Games
  7. MacBook Pro Spotted on Canada's REL Database, Apple Tipped to Announce New Models Today
  8. Half of All iPhone Units to Be Assembled in India by 2027 as Apple Moves Production Out of China: Report
  9. Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Laptop With 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Bitcoin Price Continues Steady Rise as Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Record Losses: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.