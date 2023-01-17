Xiaomi's Redmi Note series has always been popular with consumers, owing to the good value they usually offer. For 2023, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 5G. However, unlike previous years, these initial three models in the series have gotten much more expensive, with the base model of the entry Redmi Note 12 5G starting at Rs. 17,999.

Today we'll be taking a closer look at the middle child of the series, the Redmi Note 12 5G. The smartphone is particularly intriguing as it offers a fresh design and shares a lot of features with the more expensive Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G (Review), making it a good value offering.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is available in Glacier Blue, Stardust Purple, and Onyx Black colours

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is available in three variants. The base configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 24,999, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 26,999, while the top-end configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 27,999. It is available in three colour options, Glacier Blue, Onyx Black and a unique-looking, Stardust Purple.

With flat edges and a polycarbonate casing, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G does look rugged and yet stylish. The back looks like glass, however, it is actually a matte or glossy fibre material, depending on the colour option you go for. It has a premium feel in the hand, and it is not too heavy at 187g or too thick at 7.9mm. In fact, it is slimmer and lighter than the more expensive Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (left), Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G (right)

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has a matte-finished frame, no matter which colour you pick, and the volume and power (with embedded fingerprint sensor) buttons are placed on the right side. The USB Type-C charging port, SIM tray, microphone, and speaker grille are all located at the bottom. The Xiaomi signature IR blaster is located on the top of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack, second speaker grille, and another microphone for noise cancellation. The frame of the Stardust Purple variant has a glittery coating that separates it from the other two colours.

The classic Redmi branding is present on the back panel. The camera module on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G does not protrude a lot and hence, isn't very distracting. The rear cameras include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor (with OIS) for the primary camera, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Given the little time I spent using the phone, the main camera quality seemed decent, producing good colours and sharpness. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel camera which seems to do a decent job with selfies, without adding a lot of heavy processing.

The smartphone comes with a three-camera setup on the rear

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+, 120Hz AMOLED display that is HDR10+ certified, just like the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The display is quite vibrant and the sharpness too seems to be on point. It should definitely be a good experience to watch the content or play games on. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC.

With the little time I had with the device, I did not notice any lag while opening multiple applications or scrolling through the UI. This SoC performed well when we tested the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, so I think it's safe to say that gaming and general performance should be the same on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G too.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G uses a 5000mAh battery, but instead of the 120W fast charging that you get on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ model, the Note 12 Pro supports 67W fast charging, which is still quick.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G houses a 5000mAh battery

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is a good-looking smartphone with pretty decent specs and features. The starting price of Rs. 24,999 is not bad, but keep in mind that for a few thousand Rupees more, you can get the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G (Review) which starts at Rs. 29,999. This phone offers quicker charging, a higher-resolution primary camera, and more storage. However, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G should not be ignored as for still offers most of the features and specs of the plus model, but at a more affordable price.

