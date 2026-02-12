The journey of the Redmi Note series in India has been an interesting one. In its early days, it helped redefine the affordable smartphone market by bringing features that were typically reserved for far more expensive devices. Consequently, the Xiaomi subsidiary achieved massive popularity by consistently offering high-end specifications at aggressive price points. In recent years, however, that clear “bang for your buck” advantage has started to fade. Competition has intensified, and Redmi has come under scrutiny — both in user perception and in sales momentum. To course-correct, it has now introduced the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, alongside the more premium Pro+ model.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It arrives as an attempt to reclaim its footing in the crowded mid-range segment. Here's our review.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Design and Display: Familiar, but Polished

Dimensions - 163.61 x 78.09 x 7.96mm

Weight - 210g

Colours - Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black

Display size and resolution - 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED, 1,260 x 2,800 pixels

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G's design is nearly identical to its predecessor, except for a flat design rather than the curvature of last year's model. The handset has a plastic back rather than glass, but it does a great job of mimicking the appearance of a high-end smartphone. There's a high sheen on the rear panel that feels smooth to the touch and resists fingerprints and smudges. Its squircle camera deco is identical to the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, too.

In terms of dimensions, the latest Redmi handset weighs 210g, with a balanced weight distribution that does not feel unwieldy. Despite its large footprint, the Note 15 Pro 5G has good ergonomics. The bezels on the front are narrow, too, aiding its premium appeal.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is available in three colourways: Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colourways. We have the former for review, and it is a no-nonsense shade for everyday use. While it does not stand out, it does not feel boring either. The frame is colour-matched to the rear panel.

The Xiaomi sub-brand has given the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G the absolute best treatment in terms of durability. It comes with IP68 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, along with Gorilla Glass Victus on the front, making it very sturdy.

Up front, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1280 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,200 nits peak brightness, which is one of its stronger aspects. Colours are vibrant without appearing oversaturated, and text looks crisp thanks to good resolution and pixel density.

While the 120Hz panel scrolling through apps and social media feels smooth, I did experience stuttering on a couple of occasions, but I suspect software, not the screen, could be the culprit. Moving on, brightness levels are good for outdoor use, and direct sunlight did not pose a challenge during my time with the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G. Slim bezels further enhance the immersive feel, making the phone well-suited for video consumption and casual gaming.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Performance and Software: Below Expectations

OS - Android 15-based HyperOS 2

Updates Promised - 3 Years OS + 4 Years Security Patches

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra

Memory - 8GB LPDDR4X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 (storage)

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra SoC. In everyday use, the phone performs exactly as you'd want a mid-range device to, leaving no room for complaints. In my few weeks of usage, apps opened quickly, multitasking felt smooth, and there was no noticeable lag during routine tasks like browsing, social media browsing, or streaming content.

However, running load-intensive apps pushes the Note 15 Pro 5G fairly quickly out of its comfort zone, and I suspect the UFS 2.2 storage could be one of the culprits here. I would've liked to see better storage standards on a handset reaching the Rs. 30,000 mark with its base model. Gaming performance is adequate but not exceptional. Titles such as BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile ran fairly smoothly on medium settings, though pushing graphics up a notch did induce severe heat build-up and, consequently, frame drops.

Benchmarks Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Motorola Edge 70 Display Resolution 1.5K 1.5K Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra (4nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4nm) AnTuTu v10 8,71,796 13,84,586 PCMark Work Performance 3.0 13,162 17,813 Geekbench 6 Single 1,049 1,296 Geekbench 6 Multi 2,895 3,919 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 2,135 2,553 Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 757 FTR 3DM Wild Life 3,601 7,550 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 3,659 7,664 3DM Steel Nomad Light FTR FTR

While the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G's performance is decent, the software feels like a big let-down. For starters, it runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2, despite Android 16 being out for more than six months, which is a bit underwhelming. In daily use, it is a HyperOS typical experience, and existing Xiaomi users will feel right at home, although it may now feel a bit stale.

Animations, app switches, and transitions are mostly smooth when navigating through the UI. The software, however, feels poorly optimised despite being on the latest software version. While the system's responsiveness under load may be only a few milliseconds slower on paper, that is enough to affect usage.

The experience is further hindered by bloatware. There are plenty of pre-installed apps, with Block Blast, Bubble Shooter, and TileFun among the usual culprits. We mentioned in our review of the Redmi 15 5G that we understand brands need to recover their manufacturing and R&D costs, but poor software experience could also potentially drive consumers away. This stands true for the Note 15 Pro 5G, too.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G comes with a promise of three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches, which is adequate for its price.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Cameras: Good Everyday Shooter

Rear - 200-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle

Front - 20-megapixel

The camera setup on the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is headlined by the 200-megapixel Samsung HPE primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, which does most of the heavy lifting. There's an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX355 sensor, too, joined by a third, unspecified (and useless) sensor. In daylight, the main sensor captures well-detailed images with accurate colours and a good dynamic range, though some shots may appear low on contrast. Skin tones, for the most part, look natural, but occasional shots can appear a bit flatter than expected.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G primary camera samples (tap to expand)

Portrait mode does a respectable job at subject separation in good lighting, but edge detection isn't perfect. The lack of a telephoto lens also means zooming beyond 2x digital results in a loss of detail and texture.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G portrait camera samples (tap to expand)

Low-light images retain acceptable exposure, but you may lose some finer details. It's usable for casual shots, but not something you'd rely on for consistent night photography.

The ultra-wide-angle proves useful when you need to fit more into the frame, particularly in daylight. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G manages to retain usable details without blowing out highlights. However, the drop in sharpness between the primary and ultra-wide-angle sensors is noticeable.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G ultra-wide-angle camera samples (tap to expand)

On the front, the 20-megapixel selfie camera is unremarkable. Selfies have adequate dynamic range and fairly accurate skin tones in daylight, although the low facial detail may leave a bit to be desired. In lower light, the selfie shooter holds its own but can introduce a bit more noise and softness than we'd like.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Battery Life: Lasts a Day

Battery Capacity - 6,580mAh

Wired Charging - 45W

Wireless Charging - NA

Battery life is a strong point. The 6,580 mAh battery on the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G should easily last you a day and more with casual use. For moderate users, the handset will still last through the day before requiring a top-up.

Charging speeds, however, are disappointing. Despite its large battery, the Note 15 Pro 5G only supports 45W wired charging, taking almost an hour and 20 minutes to display the “fully charged” notification. We would've liked to see slightly faster charging speeds, since the Pro+ variant supports 100W charging despite being priced just a couple of thousand rupees more.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Verdict

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G feels like a phone caught between two identities. On one hand, it nails the fundamentals; the design is sturdy and familiar, the display is immersive, battery life is dependable, and the main camera is good enough for everyday use. On the other hand, it struggles to justify its position in an increasingly competitive segment, largely due to an underwhelming software experience.

At a price point of Rs. 29,999, the Note 15 Pro 5G will be a step forward for users upgrading from a couple of generations older Redmi Note models. However, buyers expecting the kind of category-defining value the series was once known for may find themselves looking more closely at its alternatives, such as the Motorola Edge 70 (review) and Vivo V60e (review).