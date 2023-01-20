iQoo 11 5G is the first Android flagship of 2023 to launch in India. The company had a noteworthy premium lineup last year and the iQoo 11 5G is the first smartphone to launch as part of iQoo's new 11 series. Being a flagship, one can expect nothing but the best in terms of performance. The iQoo 11 5G sports the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for improved performance, and it also has upgraded hardware features compared to the iQoo 9T, its predecessor, such as a higher-resolution 2K AMOLED display, a larger battery, and the promise of better photos and videos from the updated cameras. However, is it everything that iQoo is hyping it up to be?

On this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, guest host Roydon Cerejo — that's me — speaks to Reviewer Pranav Hegde, who has spent a few weeks reviewing the iQoo 11 5G. We also have Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto who has reviewed most of iQoo's lineup last year, to get his perspective on the new iQoo 11 5G.

On paper, the iQoo 11 5G looks pretty impressive. It has gotten more expensive compared to its previous year's counterpart with prices now starting at Rs. 59,999. However, it also promises to deliver the goods and on paper, it has a strong list of high-end specifications. If you've already read our review, then you know that it's a knock-out.

However, the big question is should you jump on this right away or wait for a bit longer for more flagships to launch.

iQoo 11 5G Review: Pro Performance, Premium Price

Keep in mind that the OnePlus 11 5G is due to launch on February 7, while Samsung's Galaxy S23 series are all set to be unveiled on February 1, and rumour has it that it might feature a custom, overclocked version of Qualcomm's flagship SoC. We try and answer this burning question in this episode and dive deep into the good and bad points of the iQoo 11 5G.

