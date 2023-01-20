Technology News

Is the iQoo 11 5G Worth the Hype or Should You Wait for Something Better?

On this week’s episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the newly launched iQoo 11 5G.

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2023 19:05 IST
Is the iQoo 11 5G Worth the Hype or Should You Wait for Something Better?

iQoo 11 5G pricing starts at Rs. 59,999 in India

iQoo 11 5G is the first Android flagship of 2023 to launch in India. The company had a noteworthy premium lineup last year and the iQoo 11 5G is the first smartphone to launch as part of iQoo's new 11 series. Being a flagship, one can expect nothing but the best in terms of performance. The iQoo 11 5G sports the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for improved performance, and it also has upgraded hardware features compared to the iQoo 9T, its predecessor, such as a higher-resolution 2K AMOLED display, a larger battery, and the promise of better photos and videos from the updated cameras. However, is it everything that iQoo is hyping it up to be?

On this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, guest host Roydon Cerejo — that's me — speaks to Reviewer Pranav Hegde, who has spent a few weeks reviewing the iQoo 11 5G. We also have Senior Reviewer  Sheldon Pinto who has reviewed most of iQoo's lineup last year, to get his perspective on the new iQoo 11 5G.

On paper, the iQoo 11 5G looks pretty impressive. It has gotten more expensive compared to its previous year's counterpart with prices now starting at Rs. 59,999. However, it also promises to deliver the goods and on paper, it has a strong list of high-end specifications. If you've already read our review, then you know that it's a knock-out.

However, the big question is should you jump on this right away or wait for a bit longer for more flagships to launch.

iQoo 11 5G Review: Pro Performance, Premium Price

Keep in mind that the OnePlus 11 5G is due to launch on February 7, while Samsung's Galaxy S23 series are all set to be unveiled on February 1, and rumour has it that it might feature a custom, overclocked version of Qualcomm's flagship SoC. We try and answer this burning question in this episode and dive deep into the good and bad points of the iQoo 11 5G.

You can listen to the episode by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above. Are you new to our site? You can easily find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon MusicApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsGaanaJioSaavnSpotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

iQOO 11

iQOO 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Powerful performance
  • Impressive battery life, very fast charging
  • Good main camera and low-light video performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from native apps
  • Weak ultra-wide camera performance
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed iQOO 11 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: orbital, iqoo 11 5G, iQoo 11 5G review, iQoo 11 5G price, iQoo 11 5G price in India, iQoo 11 5G specifications
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
CCI's Google Order Will Bring ‘Cataclysmic Change’: Indian Internet Firms Hopeful as SC Backs Antitrust Ruling
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer

Related Stories

Is the iQoo 11 5G Worth the Hype or Should You Wait for Something Better?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Swiggy's CEO Said After Laying Off 380 Employees
  2. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Mission Majnu Review
  4. BharOS Mobile Operating System With No Default Apps Announced
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  7. Nokia C12 With Octa-Core Unisoc SoC Launched, Check Price
  8. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  9. Oppo Reno 8T Could Come With a 100-Megapixel Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy A34 Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos May Soon Show RAW Images Alongside Other Images on App’s Main Feed: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Go on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications, Launch Offers
  3. Latest WhatsApp for iOS Update Brings Search by Date Feature on iPhone
  4. iQoo Neo 7 5G Design, Colours, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch; Likely to Be a Rebadged Neo 7 SE
  5. Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar With Up to 70 Days of Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  6. YouTube Music Invites Entries for Its Early Access Listening Room Program to Test New Features
  7. Government Mandates Social Media Influencers to Disclose Material Interest for Endorsements
  8. Crypto Second Most-Widely Possessed Financial Asset for Women After Cash: Report
  9. Swiggy Lays Off 380 Employees, CEO Calls Overhiring Case of 'Poor Judgement'
  10. Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 349 and Rs. 899 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 2.5GB Daily Data: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.