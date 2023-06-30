After plenty of speculation about the Nothing's Phone 2, we now have the brand teasing details of the handset's design. The phone is all set to be unveiled on July 11 and as the launch date draws closer, Nothing has begun revealing official teasers at a faster pace. The latest one reveals a tiny part of the design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2, showcasing just the bottom-right corner of the device. While it's just a fraction of the phone's design, there's plenty to talk about. We delve into how well Nothing's design philosophy has aged over the past year and also about the upcoming smartphone's premium price tag.

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, guest host and Reviews Editor, Roydon Cerejo talks to Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto — that's me — about the latest news from Nothing, Samsung, Apple, Motorola and even Amazon. We start off with all the hype and expectations around Nothing's upcoming flagship smartphone. We then take a deep dive into all of the leaked information surrounding Samsung's upcoming foldables smartphones — the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. We then wind up with news about all the exclusive launches taking place during Amazon's upcoming sale.

We discuss Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked launch event even though the Korean company has not yet announced a date for the event. We take a closer look at all the rumours, updates and improvements we want to see on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable phones.

In addition to Samsung's unannounced phones, we also discuss the latest news stories about hardware updates to Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. These phones are still a long way off until their expected launch in September. Also in the latest leaks is Motorola's soon-to-be-launched foldable in India called the Razr 40, which made headlines after its price leaked online. The phone could be the first affordable foldable device to be launched in India alongside its premium sibling, the all-screen Razr 40 Ultra, which has already set new benchmarks in clamshell foldable space.

Lastly, there's plenty of news about Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale. The event is set to take place between 15 July and 16 July with tons of offers on numerous items across categories on its website. We primarily discuss all the Prime Day exclusive launches from various smartphone brands before sharing what we want to buy and see in this year's sale.

