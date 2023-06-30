Technology News

Nothing Phone 2 to Amazon’s Exclusive Launches: A Technology News Recap and What to Expect in July

On this week’s Orbital episode, we discuss what we know about the Nothing Phone 2, Samsung’s foldables phones and Apple’s second-gen Watch Ultra.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 June 2023 17:02 IST
Nothing Phone 2 to Amazon’s Exclusive Launches: A Technology News Recap and What to Expect in July

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 is scheduled to launch on July 11

After plenty of speculation about the Nothing's Phone 2, we now have the brand teasing details of the handset's design. The phone is all set to be unveiled on July 11 and as the launch date draws closer, Nothing has begun revealing official teasers at a faster pace. The latest one reveals a tiny part of the design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2, showcasing just the bottom-right corner of the device. While it's just a fraction of the phone's design, there's plenty to talk about. We delve into how well Nothing's design philosophy has aged over the past year and also about the upcoming smartphone's premium price tag.

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, guest host and Reviews Editor, Roydon Cerejo talks to Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto — that's me — about the latest news from Nothing, Samsung, Apple, Motorola and even Amazon. We start off with all the hype and expectations around Nothing's upcoming flagship smartphone. We then take a deep dive into all of the leaked information surrounding Samsung's upcoming foldables smartphones — the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. We then wind up with news about all the exclusive launches taking place during Amazon's upcoming sale.

We discuss Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked launch event even though the Korean company has not yet announced a date for the event. We take a closer look at all the rumours, updates and improvements we want to see on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable phones.

In addition to Samsung's unannounced phones, we also discuss the latest news stories about hardware updates to Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. These phones are still a long way off until their expected launch in September. Also in the latest leaks is Motorola's soon-to-be-launched foldable in India called the Razr 40, which made headlines after its price leaked online. The phone could be the first affordable foldable device to be launched in India alongside its premium sibling, the all-screen Razr 40 Ultra, which has already set new benchmarks in clamshell foldable space.

Lastly, there's plenty of news about Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale. The event is set to take place between 15 July and 16 July with tons of offers on numerous items across categories on its website. We primarily discuss all the Prime Day exclusive launches from various smartphone brands before sharing what we want to buy and see in this year's sale.

If you're new to the Gadgets 360 website, you can easily find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 2, Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Amazon, Amazon Prime Day, Orbital, Podcast
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
EU's Proposed AI Legislation Could Hurt Europe's Competitiveness and Scare Investors, Company Executives Say
Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Launch Soon in India, Pricing Tipped: All Details

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2 to Amazon’s Exclusive Launches: A Technology News Recap and What to Expect in July
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Said to Relaunch in India With This SoC
  3. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
  4. Asus Zenfone 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  6. Insta360 Go 3 With Up to 2.7K Video Recording Launched at This Price
  7. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  8. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Listed on Geekbench; Galaxy F34 5G Support Page Live
  9. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
  10. Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K Review: Must-Have Car Accessory?
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Display Size, Primary Camera Sensor Confirmed: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launch Timeline, Storage, Colour Option Tipped
  3. Windows 11 Preview Adds Biometric Login for Websites and Apps via Windows Hello: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 3C Certification Site Listing Suggests 25W Fast Charging Support: Report
  5. Fidelity Refiles Spot Bitcoin ETF Application With US SEC: Details
  6. Clothing Brand Lacoste Forays Deeper Into Web3 Exploration, Brings NFT Rewards System
  7. Binance's European Banking Partner Paysafe to Stop Offering Wallet Solution to Crypto Exchange From September
  8. Dune: Part Two Trailer: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Plot Revenge Against the Harkonnen
  9. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Launch Soon in India, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  10. Karnataka HC Dismisses Twitter Petition Challenging MeitY's Content Takedown Orders, Imposes Rs. 50 Lakh Fine
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.