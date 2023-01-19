Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are all set to go official on February 1 and a report now suggests that they will come equipped with the special version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy S series phones might pack a customised version of Qualcomm's latest SoC with overclocked CPU cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, based on a 4nm process technology, was launched late last year. It offers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and supports high-end image sensors like the 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3. Samsung equipped the Galaxy S22 models in select markets last year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. In some regions, the Galaxy S22 series was launched with an Exynos 2200 chipset under the hood.

According to a 9to5Google report, Samsung will use a customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. The report, citing an internal document, claims that Qualcomm's newest SoC used in Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra devices will be called the “Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.” The chip is said to offer a clock speed of up to 3.36GHz. The original version of the chip has a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz. The special version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is said to come with optimisations specific to Samsung phones as well.

In November last year, Qualcomm's Chief Financial Officer hinted that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC would power Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup. He said that the company would benefit from the launch of a new Samsung smartphone in the second half of Q1 2023.

Samsung and Qualcomm entered into a multi-year agreement in July last year to equip Snapdragon chipsets for future premium Samsung Galaxy products globally. The agreement includes PCs, tablets, extended reality and more. The chip maker supplied Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models in select markets. In some regions, the Galaxy S22 series was released with Exynos 2200 chipsets under the hood.

A few Geekbench listings and leaks previously hinted at the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the upcoming Galaxy S23, Galaxy 23+ and Galaxy 23 Ultra models. The new Galaxy S series smartphones will be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1.

