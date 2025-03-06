Akhil Akkineni’s Agent Set for OTT Release on Sony LIV: Everything You Need to Know

Tollywood enthusiasts have been waiting for nearly two years, and now, Akhil Akkineni's action-packed spy thriller Agent has secured its OTT release date. Following multiple delays, the film is set to premiere on Sony LIV on March 14, 2025, making it accessible to a broader audience in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Despite its underwhelming theatrical run, curiosity about the film remains, especially as audiences look to dissect its performance. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, features Mammootty, Sakshi Vaidya, and Dino Morea in pivotal roles.

When and Where to Watch Agent

Agent will be available for streaming exclusively on Sony LIV from March 14, 2025. The film, originally released theatrically on April 28, 2023, struggled at the box office, leading to prolonged delays in its OTT release. Issues related to content, logistics, and strategic decisions reportedly contributed to the delay. Now, with a confirmed streaming date, Akhil Akkineni fans and action-thriller lovers can finally watch the film at their convenience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Agent

The official trailer of Agent promised high-octane action sequences, intense performances, and a gripping espionage storyline. The film follows RAW agent Ricky (Akhil Akkineni), who is assigned a high-stakes mission by RAW chief Colonel Mahadev (Mammootty). Tasked with capturing a rogue former agent, Dharma (Dino Morea), Ricky finds himself entangled in a mission that could determine the fate of the nation. With stylish visuals, adrenaline-pumping sequences, and an intense narrative, the film aimed to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience.

Cast and Crew of Agent

The film boasts a strong cast and experienced crew. Akhil Akkineni plays the lead role as RAW agent Ricky, while Mammootty takes on a crucial role as RAW chief Colonel Mahadev. Dino Morea portrays the antagonist, Dharma, while Sakshi Vaidya is cast as the female lead. Surender Reddy directed the film, with Vakkantham Vamsi handling the screenplay. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema produced the project, while the music was composed by Hiphop Tamizha.

Reception of Agent

Upon its theatrical release, Agent failed to perform at the box office, receiving mixed to negative reviews. The film struggled to connect with audiences, and Akhil Akkineni and director Surender Reddy faced criticism for their creative choices. Despite the setbacks, there has been a renewed interest in the film ahead of its OTT release.