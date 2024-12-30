Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stabilises at $93,000 After Market Correction, Losses Strike Most Altcoins

Bitcoin was trading at $93,197 (roughly Rs. 79.6 lakh) at the time of writing.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2024 14:22 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stabilises at $93,000 After Market Correction, Losses Strike Most Altcoins

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ash_Ismail

The crypto market cap, at the time of writing, stood at $3.29 trillion

Highlights
  • Solana, Dogecoin saw losses
  • Chainlink, Avalanche registered price dips
  • Iota, Braintrust saw profits
Advertisement

The crypto price charts reflected more losses than profits next to most cryptocurrencies on Monday, December 30. Bitcoin incurred a price dip of under a percent on international exchanges, trading at the price point of $93,197 (roughly Rs. 79.6 lakh), showed CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges, meanwhile, the oldest and most expensive cryptocurrency logged price dips of over one percent. According to exchanges like Giottus and CoinDCX among others, the value of Bitcoin is hovering around the mark of $101,719 (roughly Rs. 86.9 lakh).

“Despite the pullback over the weekend, BTC remained above its 200-day moving average showing strong buying interest at the lower levels. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 42 — indicating that BTC is neither overbought nor oversold. BTC's next resistance stands at $96,600 while the support remains at the previous low of $92,800 (roughly Rs. 79.3 lakh),” Mudrex CEO Edul Patel told Gadgets360.

Ether managed to hold onto minor profits on the price chart on Monday. As per CoinMarketCap, ETH is trading at $3,396 (roughly Rs. 2.90 lakh), having registered a minor gain of 0.42 percent over the last day. The asset followed a similar trajectory on national exchanges as well. As shown by CoinSwitch and CoinDCX for instance, the price of ETH has come to $3,674 (Roughly Rs. 3.14 lakh) with a profit of 1.15 percent.

“Ethereum has shown resilience in the market. This uptick reflects strong fundamentals as investors remain optimistic about the asset's potential. Investors are optimistic about Ethereum's growth trajectory, which is driven by ongoing developments in decentralised finance and non-fungible tokens. The overall market sentiment appears positive, with expectations of continued investment inflows and technological advancements supporting Ethereum's position as a leading cryptocurrency,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed Ripple, Solana, and Cardano emerged on the loss-making side of the crypto chart.

Tron, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Shiba Inu also registered price dips alongside Bitcoin on Monday.

Given that majority crypto assets recorded losses, the overall valuation of the market dipped by 1.31 percent in the last 24 hours. The crypto market cap, at the time of writing, stood at $3.29 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,81,33,743 crore), showed data by CoinMarketCap.

“Memecoins have been facing challenges all December. Their total market cap fell from a peak of $137.06 billion (roughly Rs. 11,71,806 crore) to $92.67 billion (roughly Rs. 7,92,290 crore) as the month came to an end-a reduction of 32.38 percent. The steep plunge implies waning demand and tamping out the momentum in the meme token industry,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets360.

Tether, Iota, Status, Braintrust, and Dogefi managed to retain profits despite the overall market slowdown.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Sony Looking to Revive Past IPs and Classic Franchises, Says PlayStation CEO Hermen Hulst

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stabilises at $93,000 After Market Correction, Losses Strike Most Altcoins
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Zero Flip Review: Affordable Flex
  2. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Receive a Small Price Bump
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Support Seamless Software Updates
  4. Redmi Turbo 4 Launch Date, Design, Colourway Revealed
  5. These Are the Best Games We Played in 2024
  6. Oppo Find N5 May Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Other Features Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Might Stream Soon on ZEE5
  2. Gunaah Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. The Whole Truth OTT Release: Where to Watch, Cast, Plot, and More
  4. Jolly O Gymkhana OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Prabhu Deva, Madonna Sebastian’s Tamil Black Comedy
  5. 5 Major Ancient Egyptian Discoveries in 2024: Rare Artefacts, Rituals, Ancient Medical Insights, and More
  6. Sugarcane Documentary Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: What You Need to Know
  7. US President-Elect Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court to Pause Law That Could Ban TikTok
  8. LG UltraGear GX9 Series With 5K2K OLED Display Announced Ahead of CES 2025
  9. Itel Zeno 10 Confirmed to Launch in India in January; Design Revealed, Key Features Leaked
  10. Google Said to Be Testing a New AI Overviews Animation for Search
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »