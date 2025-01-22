Technology News
Top 7 Ancient Megaliths Around the World That Rival Stonehenge in Age and Size

Ancient megaliths across the globe rival Stonehenge in size, age, and mystery, each with unique stories.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2025 16:00 IST
Photo Credit: unsplash/kmitchhodge

Explores seven awe-inspiring megaliths that rival the fame of Stonehenge

Highlights
  • Göbekli Tepe: The oldest known megalithic site
  • Avebury: Largest stone circle surpassing Stonehenge
  • Carnac Stones: Thousands of ancient stones in Brittany, France
Stonehenge is often hailed as a masterpiece of ancient engineering, but it is neither the oldest nor the largest megalithic site on Earth. Around the globe, other remarkable structures rival its grandeur, with some predating it by thousands of years. From Göbekli Tepe in Turkey to the Carnac Stones in France, these monuments showcase the ingenuity of early societies. This list, as reported by Live Science, explores seven awe-inspiring megaliths that rival the fame of Stonehenge.

1. Göbekli Tepe, Turkey

Dating back over 11,000 years, Göbekli Tepe predates Stonehenge by millennia. Situated in southeastern Turkey, this UNESCO World Heritage site consists of T-shaped pillars up to 18 feet tall. Intricate carvings of animals and abstract symbols adorn the pillars, hinting at its possible use for religious ceremonies or social gatherings. Built during the hunter-gatherer era, Göbekli Tepe challenges our understanding of early human achievements.

2. Avebury, England

Located near Stonehenge, Avebury boasts the largest known stone circle in the world, with a diameter of approximately 1,378 feet. Constructed around 2500 BCE, this Neolithic site also features two smaller inner circles and avenues of paired standing stones. Researchers believe Avebury was part of a broader ceremonial landscape tied to ancient communities practising agriculture, hunting, and gathering.

3. Ring of Brodgar, Scotland

This Neolithic henge on the Orkney Islands was built around 2500 BCE. Originally comprising 60 stones, 36 remain today, ranging in height from 6.9 to 15.4 feet. With a diameter of 341 feet, the stone circle is surrounded by 13 prehistoric burial mounds, suggesting it was a site for rituals honouring the dead.

4. Ale's Stones, Sweden

Ale's Stones, found near the fishing village of Kåseberga, consists of 59 boulders arranged in a ship-like formation. Estimated to be between 1,000 and 2,500 years old, the site remains a mystery. Some researchers speculate it was used as a solar calendar, while its exact purpose remains unclear.

5. Rujm el-Hiri, Golan Heights

This site, dating back around 6,000 years, features concentric stone circles with a central tumulus. Known as the "Wheel of Giants" or the "Levantine Stonehenge," its function is debated. The tumulus may indicate its use as a burial site, potentially for significant figures of the era. While earlier theories proposed astronomical purposes, recent studies cast doubt on this idea.

6. Spanish Stonehenge, Spain

Submerged for decades by a human-made lake, the Dolmen of Guadalperal emerges during droughts. Dating back 7,000 years, this structure includes around 150 standing stones arranged around a central oval area. Engravings on a large entrance stone depict a human figure alongside what might be a river or snake.

7. Carnac Stones, France

Located in Brittany, the Carnac stones are approximately 6,000 years old. This vast collection of about 3,000 stones includes rows, circles, and isolated menhirs, some reaching 21 feet in height. While some stones appear to mark graves, the rituals performed here over millennia remain shrouded in mystery.

They highlight the incredible diversity of megalithic sites worldwide, underscoring humanity's enduring fascination with monumental stone structures. Each site reflects the ingenuity, cultural significance, and ritual practices of the ancient societies that built them.

 

Comments

