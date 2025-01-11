Technology News
Amateur Astronomer Discovers Unexpected Composition of Jupiter’s Clouds

Jupiter’s clouds are likely composed of ammonium hydrosulfide and photochemical products, new research suggests

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2025 22:04 IST
Amateur Astronomer Discovers Unexpected Composition of Jupiter’s Clouds

Photo Credit: Pixabay/TBIT

Amateur astronomer questions Jupiter's atmosphere with old technique

Highlights
  • Amateur astronomer challenges assumptions about Jupiter’s clouds
  • Findings suggest clouds are deeper than ammonia ice levels
  • Collaborative research uncovers new insights into Jupiter’s atmosphere
Jupiter's atmospheric composition has been called into question through observations made using an old technique by an amateur astronomer, Steve Hill. The findings have indicated that the planet's iconic swirling clouds may not be composed of ammonia ice, as previously assumed. This revelation stems from data collected with commercial telescopes and spectral filters, presenting new perspectives on the gas giant's atmospheric dynamics and chemistry. The observations have sparked further investigation into the structure of Jupiter's cloud layers.

Findings from Observational Studies

According to research published in Earth and Space Science, Hill applied a method known as band-depth analysis. This technique measures light absorption at specific wavelengths to map the abundance of gases like ammonia and methane in Jupiter's atmosphere. As reported by space.com, the data revealed that reflective cloud layers are located at pressure levels of 2-3 bar, far deeper than where ammonia ice was expected to condense at 0.7 bar.

Patrick Irwin, a planetary physicist at the University of Oxford, reviewed Hill's results and confirmed their accuracy through comparisons with data from instruments such as NASA's Juno spacecraft and ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT). He noted to space.com that the main reflection appears to stem from ammonium hydrosulfide clouds or photochemical products, rather than pure ammonia ice.

Implications and Future Research

Reports indicate that these findings underline the role of photochemistry in shaping Jupiter's atmosphere, where ammonia is often destroyed faster than it can rise to the upper layers. Similar processes have been observed on Saturn, where cloud layers are also deeper than predicted. Researchers aim to refine models by integrating additional data from the VLT, Juno, and other observatories to better understand ammonia's vertical distribution.

Hill's approach demonstrates the potential of collaborative efforts between amateur and professional astronomers. These findings not only challenge existing models but also open new pathways for studying atmospheric dynamics on gas giants.

 

Jupiter, Gas Giants, Ammonia Clouds, Planetary Atmosphere, Amateur Astronomy, Space Science
