Technology News
English Edition

Why Did ISRO Delay SpaDeX Space Docking Experiment for the Second Time?

ISRO postpones its SpaDeX mission again due to unexpected satellite drift

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 January 2025 22:00 IST
Why Did ISRO Delay SpaDeX Space Docking Experiment for the Second Time?

Photo Credit: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has delayed its ambitious Space Docking Experiment

Highlights
  • ISRO’s SpaDeX delayed twice due to excessive satellite drift
  • Satellites safe; new docking date not announced yet
  • SpaDeX to test satellite docking for advanced space missions
Advertisement

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has delayed its ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) for the second time. Initially scheduled for Tuesday and rescheduled for Thursday, the experiment was halted once again on Wednesday. Officials cited an excessive drift between the mission satellites during manoeuvres as the reason for the postponement. The new date for the docking attempt has not been disclosed. The agency confirmed that the satellites remain safe, with further updates awaited.

Space Docking Experiment Objectives

According to ISRO, SpaDeX is designed to demonstrate critical technology for spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking. Two 220-kg satellites launched on December 30 by a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) are central to this mission. These satellites are in a 470-km circular orbit and will simulate complex docking manoeuvres essential for future missions, including satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary travel.

Mission Specifics and Challenges

ISRO has outlined that the mission involves a chaser and target satellite operating at speeds of 28,800 km/h, appearing stationary due to zero relative velocity. The chaser will gradually approach the target, reducing distances to 5 km, 1.5 km, 500 m, and finally to 3 m for docking. At the point of contact, the chaser will move at 10 nanometres per second.

The success of the experiment will be determined by transferring electrical power between the satellites post-docking. The satellites will function as a single entity before undocking and resuming independent operations.

Expert Insights on Preparations

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, while speaking to multiple media outlets, stated that the docking would only proceed after full sensor calibration and successful ground simulations of all scenarios. These meticulous preparations are intended to ensure safety and precision before the spacecraft autonomously attempt docking.

The mission's outcome will mark a significant milestone for India, adding to global advancements achieved by the US, Russia, and China in space docking technology.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: ISRO, Space, India, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0, Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series Smartwatches Unveiled at CES 2025
Realme 14 Pro+ With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery Listed Online: Price, Features Revealed

Related Stories

Why Did ISRO Delay SpaDeX Space Docking Experiment for the Second Time?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Suggests Pricing, Colourways
  2. Realme 14 Pro+ With 6,000mAh Battery Listed on Official Site; Price RevealedÂ 
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  4. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Launched in India
  5. Google Rolls Out January 2025 Update With Bug Fixes for Pixel Devices
  6. Poc X7 Pro 5G With HyperOS 2.0 Launched in India Alongside Poco X7 5G
  7. The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vikrant Massey Starrer Movie
  8. OnePlus 13 Can Be Located Even When Powered Off Using Google's Network
#Latest Stories
  1. Ancient Bronze Age Settlement Discovered in Caucasus Mountains Using Drone Mapping
  2. Ancient Geological Hotspot Linked to Great Lakes' Depth and Formation
  3. Reacher Season 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Santa Ana Winds Fuel LA Wildfires, 13,000 Acres Burned and Thousands Evacuated
  5. The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vikrant Massey Starrer Movie
  6. Black Water: Abyss OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the English Horror Thriller
  7. Why Did ISRO Delay SpaDeX Space Docking Experiment for the Second Time?
  8. Rubin Observatory’s 2025 Debut Could Unveil Hidden Dark Comets in Space
  9. Microsoft’s Bing Search Engine Reportedly Spoofed Its Results Page to Make It Appear Like Google
  10. Samsung Galaxy A56 Design, Battery Size Surfaces Online via TENAA Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »