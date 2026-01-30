45 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Thriller Online?

45 is a bold fantasy-action thriller that weaves in mythology, story, action , and emotional journey to create a cinematic experience. Featuring Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B. Shetty, 45 fuses elements of spirituality influenced by the Garuda Purana with strong visuals. The film tells the story of a man who has 45 days to deal with divine beings after having had his life shaken up by an unexpected event. With time running out and his life-or-death choices raising the stakes, fate and faith collide, Red is soon being everyone's prey as other people cash in on their benefits.

When and Where to Watch 45

45 is now streaming on ZEE5 from 23 January 2026 in Kannada, although it's been dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Watch with a ZEE5 subscription.

Trailer and Plot of 45

The trailer of 45 sets a dark and mystical tone, opening with powerful visuals and intense dialogue. It is an action, fantasy, and drama-packed film that explores a world's inevitable divine judgment over the course of 45 days with a focus on inner conflict, belief, consequences, emotional action, and supernatural tension.

Cast and Crew of 45

Shivarajkumar (Shivanna) gave a commanding, emotional, and intense performance, whereas Upendra added solid philosophical content to his character. Raj B. Shetty lends the film some realism and heft, while Kaustubha Mani comes in a pivotal supporting role. The movie also introduces the director Arjun Janya, who has done a superb job with his ambitious vision and BGM-oriented narration.

Reception of 45

45 has been praised for its performances, visuals, and mythological elements, with Shivanna's characterization being the talking point; IMDb rating is 6.6/10.