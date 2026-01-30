Technology News
English Edition

45 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Thriller Online?

45 is a Kannada fantasy-action film that follows a man’s 45-day journey to face divine judgment, blending mythology, action, and emotional drama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 January 2026 19:32 IST
45 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: ZEE5

45 Kannada fantasy-action thriller stars Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, streaming ZEE5

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • 45 is a Kannada fantasy-action thriller inspired by the Garuda Purana
  • Stars Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B. Shetty
  • Streaming exclusively on ZEE5 from January 23, 2026
Advertisement

45 is a bold fantasy-action thriller that weaves in mythology, story, action , and emotional journey to create a cinematic experience. Featuring Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B. Shetty, 45 fuses elements of spirituality influenced by the Garuda Purana with strong visuals. The film tells the story of a man who has 45 days to deal with divine beings after having had his life shaken up by an unexpected event. With time running out and his life-or-death choices raising the stakes, fate and faith collide, Red is soon being everyone's prey as other people cash in on their benefits.

When and Where to Watch 45

45 is now streaming on ZEE5 from 23 January 2026 in Kannada, although it's been dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Watch with a ZEE5 subscription.

Trailer and Plot of 45

The trailer of 45 sets a dark and mystical tone, opening with powerful visuals and intense dialogue. It is an action, fantasy, and drama-packed film that explores a world's inevitable divine judgment over the course of 45 days with a focus on inner conflict, belief, consequences, emotional action, and supernatural tension.

Cast and Crew of 45

Shivarajkumar (Shivanna) gave a commanding, emotional, and intense performance, whereas Upendra added solid philosophical content to his character. Raj B. Shetty lends the film some realism and heft,  while Kaustubha Mani comes in a pivotal supporting role. The movie also introduces the director Arjun Janya, who has done a superb job with his ambitious vision and BGM-oriented narration.

Reception of 45

45 has been praised for its performances, visuals, and mythological elements, with Shivanna's characterization being the talking point; IMDb rating is 6.6/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ZEE5, IMDb, mythological fantasy, movie, ZEE5 Subcription
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Patang Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
Apple Just Posted Its Best-Ever Quarter in History: 5 Things You Should Know

Related Stories

45 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Thriller Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar, Daldal, Gustaakh Ishq, Sarvam Maya, and More
  2. Vivo V70, V70 Elite Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With These Chips
  3. Realme 16 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Goes Official: See Features
  4. iQOO 15 Ultra Spied in Leaked Hands-On Video; Display Details Confirmed
  5. Apple to Prioritize Premium iPhone Launches in 2026: Report
  6. Samsung Teases Launch of Galaxy F70 Series in India
  7. Oppo Reno 16 Series Possible Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked
  8. Gandhi Talks OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  9. Noise Master Buds 2 to Offer ANC Improvements With New Earbud Design
  10. Dhurandhar Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. 45 Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Thriller Online?
  2. Apple to Prioritize Premium iPhone Launches in 2026 Amid Memory Crunch: Report
  3. CERT-In Asks macOS, Google Chrome Users to Install Updates That Address Security Flaws, Data Theft Risks
  4. Oppo Reno 16 Series Early Leak Hints at Launch Timeline, Dimensity 8500 Chipset and Other Key Features
  5. Patang Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  6. Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench; Tipped to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Series
  7. Google Maps Is Adding Gemini Support for Walking and Cycling Navigation
  8. Gandhi Talks OTT Release Details: Everything You Need to Know About Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami’s Silent Film
  9. OpenAI to Retire GPT-4o and Other Legacy AI Models in ChatGPT in February
  10. Dhurandhar Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Ranveer Singh Starrer Action Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »