Samsung's Galaxy Z lineup this year is going to be interesting for a variety of reasons. Slated for a July launch, there's the bigger, book-style Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 that is tipped to get plenty of hardware upgrades along with a bigger display and a thinner design. Next, we have the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is said to get a smaller share of design updates. Reports also hint at the existence of a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model, which will be an affordable clamshell much like the Motorola Razr 50.

Citing a reliable source, SamMobile states that Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable will be powered by an Exynos chipset. This would be none other than the much-rumoured Exynos 2500, which was expected to make its debut with the Samsung Galaxy S25 this year but was held back because of poor yield.

Previous repots hinted at this change, but a recent one also pointed out that the Exynos 2500 would not make it to the expected Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model.

The source told the publication that this would be a 3nm chip with a maximum clock speed of 3.3GHz. The SoC has a 10-core CPU and an Xclipse 950 GPU with 16MB of L3 cache. Built using the second-gen 3nm node, in Samsung's own foundry, the chipset was recently rumoured [to debut in the second half of 2025]. The news of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 featuring the same chip aligns with older reports, as it is expected to be announced in July.

According to SamMobile, only select markets will get this new processor. The Exynos 2500 SoC is currently said to make it to most Samsung markets including India and South Korea. Whether or not it performs on par with rival chipsets is something we will find out when the smartphone is launched, but the Exynos 2400 (4nm) inside the Galaxy S24 did well in our review, so it might just be the perfect fit for a foldable phone.

If Samsung does launch a Galaxy Z series smartphone with a home-grown Exynos SoC, it would be the first time it's doing so as all of Samsung's foldable models have always featured Qualcomm chipsets in the past.