Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Arrive With Samsung’s First 3nm Chip After Skipping the Galaxy S25 Series: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Arrive With Samsung’s First 3nm Chip After Skipping the Galaxy S25 Series: Report

Samsung could introduce its first 3nm Exynos chip in select markets.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 May 2025 15:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Arrive With Samsung’s First 3nm Chip After Skipping the Galaxy S25 Series: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (pictured) was not a big update compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Highlights
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be powered by an Exynos 2500 SoC
  • The Exynos 2500 is said to use the 3nm manufacturing process
  • The chipset is said to offer a maximum clock speed of 3.3GHz
Advertisement

Samsung's Galaxy Z lineup this year is going to be interesting for a variety of reasons. Slated for a July launch, there's the bigger, book-style Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 that is tipped to get plenty of hardware upgrades along with a bigger display and a thinner design. Next, we have the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is said to get a smaller share of design updates. Reports also hint at the existence of a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model, which will be an affordable clamshell much like the Motorola Razr 50.

Citing a reliable source, SamMobile states that Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable will be powered by an Exynos chipset. This would be none other than the much-rumoured Exynos 2500, which was expected to make its debut with the Samsung Galaxy S25 this year but was held back because of poor yield.

Previous repots hinted at this change, but a recent one also pointed out that the Exynos 2500 would not make it to the expected Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model.

The source told the publication that this would be a 3nm chip with a maximum clock speed of 3.3GHz. The SoC has a 10-core CPU and an Xclipse 950 GPU with 16MB of L3 cache. Built using the second-gen 3nm node, in Samsung's own foundry, the chipset was recently rumoured [to debut in the second half of 2025]. The news of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 featuring the same chip aligns with older reports, as it is expected to be announced in July.

According to SamMobile, only select markets will get this new processor. The Exynos 2500 SoC is currently said to make it to most Samsung markets including India and South Korea. Whether or not it performs on par with rival chipsets is something we will find out when the smartphone is launched, but the Exynos 2400 (4nm) inside the Galaxy S24 did well in our review, so it might just be the perfect fit for a foldable phone.

If Samsung does launch a Galaxy Z series smartphone with a home-grown Exynos SoC, it would be the first time it's doing so as all of Samsung's foldable models have always featured Qualcomm chipsets in the past.

 

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Motorola Razr 50

Motorola Razr 50

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent cover display
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Plenty of cover screen features
  • IPX8 rating
  • Bad
  • Mediocre processor
  • Software glitches
Read detailed Motorola Razr 50 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Cover Display 3.40-inch
Cover Resolution 720x748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Processor
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
DoT to Share Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Data With Banks, UPI Service Providers and Financial Institutions

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Arrive With Samsung’s First 3nm Chip After Skipping the Galaxy S25 Series: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15s Pro Design, Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch Today
  2. LinkedIn Is Now Letting Users Search for Ideal Jobs Using GenAI
  3. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC Launched
  4. Xbox Handheld Gaming Console Tipped to Arrive With This Processor
  5. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Global Launch Date, Colours, Key Features Confirmed
  6. Honor 400 Series Confirmed to Get Six Years of Android Updates
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Begins Testing AI-Powered Audio Product Summaries Feature on Its Platform
  2. Mistral Releases Devstral, an Open-Source Agentic Coding AI Model That Outperforms GPT-4.1 Mini
  3. Sony to Fully Shut Down PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program Next Year
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Arrive With Samsung’s First 3nm Chip After Skipping the Galaxy S25 Series: Report
  5. DoT to Share Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Data With Banks, UPI Service Providers and Financial Institutions
  6. Computex 2025: Five Takeaways From Asia’s Biggest AI Tech Show
  7. Infinix Xpad GT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 10,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. LinkedIn Introduces AI-Powered Job Search Tool That Supports Natural Language Search Queries
  9. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Launch Date Revealed; Colour Options, Chipset Details Teased
  10. Dyson PencilVac With Slim Design and Up to 30 Minutes Operation Time Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »