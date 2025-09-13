House Mates is a 2025 Indian Tamil-language horror comedy fantasy film mixing supernatural chills with emotional beats. T. Raja Vel writes and directs as a newlywed couple find their domestic life taking an unusual turn when they move into an older flat together. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan, it's a fun cocktail blending known faces like Darshan, Kaali Venkat and Vinodhini in a concoction of comedy, mystery and fantasy that attempts to be entertaining with its dose of surprise scares. The story is revealed through timelines and secrets.

When & Where to Watch

House Mates will be available on Zee5 starting from September 19, 2025. You will require a subscription to the platform to watch the movie.

Trailer & Plot

There's an official trailer that introduces Darshan, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Kaali Venkat, Vinodhini, Dheena and the rest of the cast. It hints at the movie's mix of comedy, horror and the surreal. The story revolves around a newly married couple, Karthik (Darshan) and Anu (Aarsha Chandini Baiju), who move into a second-hand apartment. They quickly become aware of unexplained, eerie events.

As matters worsen, they discover that another family - Ramesh and Viji (Kaali Venkat & Vinodhini), who once lived in the same house in a past timeline - seemingly has something to do with these strange occurrences.

Cast & Crew

The series is directed and written by T. Raja Vel. The star cast also includes Darshan in the role as Karthik, Aarsha Chandni Baiju as Anu, Kaali Venkat as Ramesh and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan in this ensemble film that is backed by plenty of performers such as Dheena, Abdool Lee and Master Henrik.

Reception

Reviewers have been generally mixed on House Mates, with many appreciating the idea behind it, while others think that the concept is great, but the execution is less paced with the supernatural elements. It has a 9.3 IMDb rating.