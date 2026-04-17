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Scientists Just Created the Largest 3D Map of the Universe Ever to Study Dark Energy

The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument has completed a groundbreaking five-year survey, producing the largest three-dimensional map of the Universe ever created. By charting tens of millions of galaxies and quasars across 11 billion years, scientists are gaining new insights into cosmic evolution.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 April 2026 21:00 IST
Scientists Just Created the Largest 3D Map of the Universe Ever to Study Dark Energy

Photo Credit: NSF

Researchers use DESI's huge 3D map to study dark energy.

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Highlights
  • DESI creates the largest 3D map of the Universe ever assembled
  • Survey charts over 47 million galaxies and quasars in detail
  • Data suggests dark energy may evolve over cosmic time
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In a historic achievement in cosmology, the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) has completed its 5-year Survey in order to create the largest three-dimensional Map of the Universe ever created. This Map includes hundreds of millions of galaxies and quasars and is over 11 billion years old. DESI was developed by scientists to explore the mystery of dark energy that has accelerated the Universe more rapidly. Early DESI findings indicate that there can be a few surprises as far as dark energy is concerned.

Completed Survey and 3D Map

According to the research paper, the DESI project deployed robotic fiber-optic positioners to the 4-meter Mayall Telescope in Kitt Peak to collect spectra and determine galaxy distances to measure galaxy distances. In five years, it gathered redshifts of over 47 million galaxies and quasars and 20 million stars. This is approximately half a dozen times the sample of the galaxy of all former 3D surveys. This dataset is the largest high-resolution 3D Map of the Universe, spanning more than 11 billion years of cosmic history.

Implications for Dark Energy

The initial DESI data suggest that dark energy may not be constant but varies over time, thereby questioning the established idea of a “cosmological constant.” This is considered a significant change in cosmology and basic physics, as this discovery will require a complete paradigm shift within both fields if proven. The analysis of data gathered during five years (with publications on this scientific topic planned for 2027) will help prove this statement. The Map generated by the scientists can be used to study dark matter and energy, getting information on the history and future of our Universe.

 

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Further reading: DESI, Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument, cosmology, dark energy, universe expansion, galaxy surveys
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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