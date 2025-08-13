Acer India announced the launch of a new laptop manufacturing facility in the country on Wednesday. The facility has been constructed in Puducherry, the capital of the Union Territory of Puducherry, located on the southeast coast of India. Acer partnered with Plumage Solutions to expand its domestic manufacturing of IT hardware. The company highlighted that the newly constructed facility was established under the aegis of the Government of India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT Hardware. The facility's output will cater to both domestic and, in the future, global demand.

Acer India Opens New Manufacturing Facility

In a press release, the consumer tech brand highlighted that the intention behind constructing this Puducherry facility was to show commitment towards the Indian Government's Make in India mission. Acer highlighted that the Puducherry facility is set up to provide an annual production capacity of 300,000 laptop units and is expected to create high-skill job opportunities for local residents. Acer claims this will substantially boost the local economy and reinforce “India's ambition to become a global hub for electronics manufacturing.”

Notably, with this new construction, Acer has also extended the existing partnership with Plumage, which also includes the production of computer monitors, all-in-one (AIO) desktops, servers, workstations, and power adapters. Plumage has committed a planned investment of Rs. 50 crore over the next three to four years to support Acer's manufacturing capacity in India, the company said.

“As demand for Acer devices continues to grow, this facility will play a crucial role in ensuring faster go-to-market, maintaining quality excellence, and supporting India's vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub,” said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.

Acer highlighted that the new Puducherry facility will cater to both domestic and global demand. The latter will arrive in the future, however. The laptop manufacturer also believes that this move to localise production will help deepen its engagement with educational institutions, government programmes, and enterprise customers.

Last month, Bengaluru startup Indkal Technologies signed a licensing agreement to launch Acer-branded smartphones in India. The company plans to introduce smartphones in the mid-range segment and compete with a large number of existing players.