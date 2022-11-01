Technology News
Elon Musk's SpaceX May Launch Starship Rocket System by Early December: NASA

Elon Musk's SpaceX has sought for years to send its next-generation rocket system into orbit from the company's private launch facilities in Texas.

By Reuters |  Updated: 1 November 2022 00:51 IST
Elon Musk's SpaceX May Launch Starship Rocket System by Early December: NASA

NASA in 2021 picked SpaceX's Starship to land humans on the moon around 2025

  • The December mission will test the entire system for the first time
  • Starship is poised to be SpaceX's flagship rocket system once fully devel
  • The US FAA has not yet granted a license for the mission to SpaceX

SpaceX is targeting early December to launch its giant Starship rocket system into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon in the next few years, a US official said on Monday.

Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has sought for years to send its towering next-generation rocket system into orbit from the company's private launch facilities in Texas, where it has only launched prototypes of Starship's upper half some 6 miles (10 km) high to demonstrate landing attempts.

The December mission will test the entire system for the first time, involving the company's 230-foot (70-meter) Super Heavy booster to lift the 160-foot (50-meter) Starship spacecraft into orbit.

"We track four major Starship flights. The first one here is coming up in December, part of early December," Mark Kirasich, a senior NASA official overseeing development of the agency's Artemis moon program, said during a live-streamed NASA Advisory Council meeting.

Further ground tests with the rocket and regulatory reviews could delay the debut orbital mission beyond December. The US Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees commercial launch site safety, has not yet granted a license for the mission to SpaceX, part of Musk's growing universe of companies that also includes Tesla and Twitter.

The FAA and SpaceX did not immediately return requests for comment.

Starship is poised to be SpaceX's flagship rocket system once fully developed, succeeding the company's fleet of reusable Falcon 9 rockets as a more powerful and fully reusable ride to space for large batches of commercial satellites, space tourists and professional astronauts.

NASA in 2021 picked SpaceX's Starship to land humans on the moon around 2025 for the first time since 1972. That mission, under a roughly $3 billion (nearly Rs. 24,800 crore) contract, requires several spaceflight tests in advance that could delay the 2025 moon landing mission.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: SpaceX, Elon Musk, NASA, Falcon 9, Starship
Microsoft Said to Have Offered No Remedies in EU Antitrust Review of Activision Deal
Elon Musk Fires Twitter's Board of Directors to Become Sole Member

