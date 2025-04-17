Technology News
Researchers Find Evidence of Fire Building Techniques in Europe During the Last Ice Age

Ice age ancestors used sophisticated fireplaces by creating different hearths to light fires for various purposes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 April 2025 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: University of Vienna/Philip R. Nigst

The ice age's idea of lighting up fire in the harsh and cold milieu dates back almost 100 centuries

  • Ice age ancestors used pyrotechnology to light fires
  • Sophisticated hearths were built to ignite the fire
  • Woods, bones and fats were used as fuel to keep up the fire
Fire was an essential part of the survival of the ice age individuals for daily household chores such as cooking, heating, making tools or as a source of light. However, it is baffling that there is no evidence found of the well-preserved fireplaces from the coldest places of the ice age in Europe. A study led by researchers published in the journal Geoarchaeology revealed how upper palaeolithic individuals managed fireplaces during the Last Glacial Maximum, dating back between 26,500 to 19,000 years ago. A press release from the University of Vienna dated April 14, 2025, highlighted the findings of sophisticated fire building techniques.

Ice Age Fire-Making Techniques Revealed

The study was conducted by a group of scientists led by archaeologist Philip R. Nigst at the University of Algarve and the University of Vienna to shed some light on the ice age fire mystery. The three hearths analysis at a prehistoric site at the shore of the Dnister River in Ukraine revealed that people of the last Ice Age made different types of hearths and used wood along with bones and fat, not just to light fires but also to enhance the sustaining fires in the freezing conditions. Charcoal analysis suggested that these were spruce wood.

The observations signal that they were not confined to a single method of fire building but created various hearths. These findings were published on April 1 in the journal Geoarchaeology. After conducting micro-stratigraphic analysis, colourimetric and micromorphology analysis, the scientists discovered three flat, wood-fired hearths. An interesting fact analysed that one of the fires reached over 650 degrees Celsius. As per the team, this proves that whoever created this hearth had mastery of pyrotechnics despite the harsh milieu they inhabited.

However, it was said by one of the scientists, Marjolein D. Bosch, a zooarchaeologist, said that we further need to study whether the animal bones burnt at 650 degree celsius were actually burnt as fuel or it was just an accident. The fireplaces were quite organised and sophisticated, as if these have been constructed based on the season. The large and thick appearance of one fireplace suggests the tolerance of high temperatures. Night said that these fireplaces were used by hunter-gatherers and different times of the year.

Future Scope of Discussions

The question arises why this scant evidence of fireplaces still exists, dating back to the ice age.
Murphee asks that most of the evidence be destroyed by freezing and thawing of the soil. Further added by Nigst that they may have found it difficult to manage the fuel at the last glacial maximum. This may also signal the use of other technological solutions instead of fire. The team hopes to understand more about the role fire plays in human evolution and how it aided our species to become dominant.

 

Further reading: Archaeology, History, Science
