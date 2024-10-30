Technology News
English Edition

James Webb Telescope Uncovers First Possible Brown Dwarfs Beyond Milky Way

For the first time, the James Webb Telescope may have identified brown dwarfs outside the Milky Way, providing new insights.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2024 22:01 IST
James Webb Telescope Uncovers First Possible Brown Dwarfs Beyond Milky Way

Photo Credit: ESA/Webb

Discovering a hidden population of brown dwarfs in the distant star cluster NGC 602.

Highlights
  • James Webb Telescope detects first brown dwarfs beyond Milky Way
  • Brown dwarfs show how stars form in conditions like early universe
  • NGC 602 cluster could help explain star formation, cosmic evolution
Advertisement

For the first time, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) may have discovered brown dwarfs—known as "failed stars"—outside our Milky Way. This finding offers a fresh view into star formation and the early universe's conditions. Brown dwarfs are unusual. They're bigger than planets but smaller than stars. These objects form in a way similar to stars, by gathering gas and dust, yet lack the mass needed to ignite nuclear fusion. This leaves them dim, cold, and star-like in appearance, but without the light and energy of true stars. Typically, brown dwarfs weigh between 13 and 75 times the mass of Jupiter, making them larger than most planets but less powerful than stars.

A Closer Look at NGC 602

Using its Near Infrared Camera, JWST focused on a young star cluster, NGC 602, located in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC)—one of our galaxy's closest neighbours. Within this star cluster, researchers have identified about 64 objects that may qualify as brown dwarfs. Each has a mass between 50 and 84 times that of Jupiter. This places brown dwarfs within a star cluster beyond our Milky Way for the first time. It creates a significant breakthrough for astronomers.

Why This Discovery Matters

This cluster, NGC 602, has a composition similar to the early universe. It contains fewer elements heavier than hydrogen and helium, reflecting conditions before later stars enriched the cosmos with heavier elements. Studying these metal-poor brown dwarfs could reveal why certain stars fail to ignite, adding another layer to our understanding of cosmic evolution. This discovery could also explain why brown dwarfs are so common in the galaxy, potentially outnumbering stars themselves.

Unlocking the Secrets of Star Formation

NGC 602 provides a unique chance to explore stellar formation under conditions similar to the universe's early days. This breakthrough could bring us closer to understanding how stars and planets took shape in the harsh, early universe.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: James Webb Telescope, brown dwarfs, failed stars, Milky Way, early universe, star formation, NGC 602, Small Magellanic Cloud, astronomy discoveries
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series With 240Hz Refresh, Up to 100-Inch Panel Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

James Webb Telescope Uncovers First Possible Brown Dwarfs Beyond Milky Way
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is Better?
  3. Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro With 3.2K Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  4. Vivo V40 Pro Review
  5. OnePlus 13 Full Specifications Appear on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  6. Apple Announces Mac Mini M4 With Apple Intelligence and These Features
  7. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R 5G Get OxygenOS 15 Open Beta Update in India
  8. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition Debuts With Glow-in-the-Dark Design
  9. MacBook Pro (2024) With M4 Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Panchayat Season 4 Filming Begins: Here's What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer Set to Explore Moon’s Water Cycle and Ice Locations
  2. Daredevil Born Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Study Reveals Sleep Disruption Could Increase the Risk of Autism in Children
  4. Khwaabon Ka Jhamela OTT Release Date: Prateik Babbar and Sayani Gupta’s Romantic Comedy Will Stream on JioCinema Next Month
  5. 1,200-Year-Old Viking Cemetery Found in Sweden with Stone Ship Burials
  6. Panchayat Season 4 Filming Begins: Here's What You Need to Know
  7. James Webb Telescope Uncovers First Possible Brown Dwarfs Beyond Milky Way
  8. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R 5G Start Receiving OxygenOS 15 Open Beta Update in India
  9. NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures View of a Big Mars Cater
  10. MIT's AXIS Mission Advances in NASA’s Astrophysics Probe Competition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »