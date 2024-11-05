Technology News
English Edition

Geodynamic Mantle-Flow Model Reveals Erosion Process of North China Craton

Researchers uncover how tectonic forces eroded the North China Craton, reshaping views on craton stability over time.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 November 2024 17:00 IST
Geodynamic Mantle-Flow Model Reveals Erosion Process of North China Craton

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Planet Volumes

Tectonics and reconstructions of the deforming plate in Northeast Asia and the western Pacific

Highlights
  • China University researchers unveil erosion model of North China Craton
  • Study links flat-slab subduction to North China Craton’s transformation
  • New tectonic model redefines geological understanding of craton stability
Advertisement

Researchers at the China University of Geosciences in Beijing, led by Professor Shaofeng Liu, have shed light on the mysterious transformation of the North China Craton (NCC). This research, published in Nature Geoscience, presents a breakthrough model that explains the processes behind the craton's gradual erosion, which began in the Mesozoic era. Using detailed mantle-flow modelling, Liu's team has traced how tectonic forces deep within the Earth have destabilised this ancient portion of continental crust, challenging long-held assumptions about craton stability.

Reconstructing Ancient Tectonic Forces

In a recent study published in Nature Geosciencethe model suggests subducted beneath the Eurasian plate where the NCC is located. Unlike typical subduction, this plate didn't immediately sink into the mantle. Instead, it slid horizontally under the NCC's crust, weakening its foundation in a process known as flat-slab subduction. Using seismic and stratigraphic data, the team reconstructed this tectonic behaviour, revealing how the unusual movement triggered chemical reactions that steadily eroded the NCC's once-stable base.

Three Stages of Deformation

The research identifies three key stages in the NCC's deformation. First, as the Izanagi plate began to subduct, it exerted horizontal pressure that altered the composition of the NCC's foundation. In the second stage, the plate eventually rolled back, sinking deeper and creating a thinning effect on the lithosphere. This rollback phase also caused surface uplift and the formation of rift basins. The final stage saw the development of a “mantle wedge”—a zone of partially melted material—between the sinking plate and the craton, further eroding the base and promoting volcanic activity.

Implications for Geological Understanding

This study provides a more nuanced view of how tectonic and mantle forces interact to erode stable crustal structures over time. Liu's model offers insight into the NCC's transformation and makes our understanding of craton stability better, with practical implications for exploring mineral deposits essential to technology. The research paves the way for future studies on the complex life cycles of Earth's crustal plates, offering a window into ancient geological processes that shape the modern landscape.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: North China Craton, Craton Erosion, Tectonic Forces, Izanagi Plate, Flat-Slab Subduction, Geological Studies, Mantle Flow Modelling
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Opens Largest Experience Store in Gurugram With Exclusive Offers on Select Galaxy Devices
Ajayante Randam Moshanam to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 8
Geodynamic Mantle-Flow Model Reveals Erosion Process of North China Craton
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India
  2. Upcoming Electric Scooters in India: Activa EV, TVS Jupiter EV, and More
  3. Asus Zenbook S 14 OLED (UX5406) Review: Really Good
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Case Leak Hints at This Major Design Change
  5. Itel S25 Ultra Price in India, Design, Specifications Tipped
  6. Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B Exits Firm After Six Years
  7. Bringing the Sun's Goodness into Your Home: Voltas Beko Refrigerators with Harvest Fresh Technology
  8. OnePlus Pad 2 Price in India Discounted for Limited Time: See New Price
  9. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Details Tipped; Could Get 50-Megapixel Main CameraÂ 
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reportedly Testing Improved Pixel Screenshots App With New Home Page Layout, More Features
  2. Geodynamic Mantle-Flow Model Reveals Erosion Process of North China Craton
  3. Meta Makes Llama AI Models Available to US Government Agencies
  4. iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Introduces API for Developers to Enable Content Awareness Using Siri and Apple Intelligence
  5. Researchers Develop Cell-Level Wearable Devices to Restore Neuron Function
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Reportedly Receiving Android 15-Based FuntouchOS 15 Update in Some Regions
  7. Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Scientists Created Solar-Powered Animal Cells by Combining Choloplasts From Algae and Hamster Cells
  9. Samsung One UI 7 Tipped to Bring AI Notification Summary Feature With Support for Multiple Languages
  10. Amazon Prime Video Gets AI-Powered X-Ray Recaps Feature That Generates Spoiler-Free Summaries of Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »