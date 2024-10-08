Technology News
Hera Spacecraft Embarks on Mission to Study Asteroid Redirected by NASA in 2022

The Hera spacecraft has launched to investigate the asteroid Dimorphos, which NASA redirected in 2022.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 October 2024 21:47 IST
Hera Spacecraft Embarks on Mission to Study Asteroid Redirected by NASA in 2022

Photo Credit: NASA

Artwork showing Nasa's craft aiming for Dimorphos asteroid in 2022

Highlights
  • Hera spacecraft launched to study Dimorphos, redirected by NASA
  • Mission aims to understand asteroid properties and potential threats
  • Success of DART mission opens pathways for asteroid deflection strategies
A spacecraft named Hera has successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a mission to study the asteroid Dimorphos, which was intentionally redirected by NASA in 2022. The launch took place at 10:52 local time (15:52 BST) on Monday, marking a significant step in international efforts to explore how we can prevent potential asteroid threats to Earth. The Hera mission, led by the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to gather vital data about Dimorphos, located approximately seven million miles away, with an expected arrival in December 2026.

Understanding Asteroid Redirection

Dimorphos is a small moon with a diameter of 160 metres that orbits a larger asteroid, Didymos. The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission by NASA successfully altered Dimorphos's trajectory in a groundbreaking test. According to NASA scientists, the collision with the spacecraft shifted the asteroid's course by a few metres. Although Dimorphos was not on a collision course with Earth, the experiment demonstrated that asteroid redirection is feasible, providing critical insights into how we might tackle real threats in the future.

Objectives of the Hera Mission

Upon reaching Dimorphos, the Hera spacecraft will conduct an in-depth examination of the impact crater created by the DART collision. Additionally, it will deploy two cube-shaped probes designed to analyse the asteroid's composition and mass. Dr Naomi Murdoch, a scientist at the European Space Agency, emphasised the importance of understanding the physical properties of asteroids, such as their composition, to enhance future deflection strategies.

The Importance of Asteroid Research

While there is currently no significant threat of a massive asteroid impact akin to the extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs, smaller asteroids can and do collide with Earth. A notable incident occurred in 2013, when a house-sized asteroid exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia, injuring over 1,600 people. This highlights the necessity for ongoing research into asteroid detection and redirection methods.

 

Hera, NASA, Dimorphos, Asteroid deflection, space exploration
Hera Spacecraft Embarks on Mission to Study Asteroid Redirected by NASA in 2022
