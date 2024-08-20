Technology News
Human Ageing Accelerates Dramatically at Age 44 and 60, Claims Study

New research reveals that human aging accelerates notably between the biological ages of 44 and 60.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 August 2024 13:42 IST
Human Ageing Accelerates Dramatically at Age 44 and 60, Claims Study

Photo Credit: Unsplash/JD Mason

The biological changes are particularly associated with heart health and metabolism.

Highlights
  • Aging speeds up between the ages of 44 and 60, study finds
  • Significant physiological changes linked to heart health
  • Study reveals potential reasons for increased disease risk
Human ageing does not occur uniformly but instead accelerates significantly at around ages 44 and 60, claimed a new study. This research paper, published on August 14 in Nature Aging, highlights that physiological changes become more pronounced during these pivotal ages, which may be linked to increased risks of age-related diseases. The study focused on tracking the biological age of people, instead of chronological age which refers to the age people celebrate on their birthdays.

Key Findings from the Study

Researchers at Stanford University analyzed over 11,000 molecular markers in blood samples from 108 participants aged 25 to 75. They found that 81 percent of these markers showed notable changes at ages 44 and 60. These changes are particularly associated with heart health and metabolism. For instance, proteins related to atherosclerosis increased in the blood during these ages, and there was a decline in the ability to metabolize substances like caffeine and alcohol.

Potential Implications for Health

The study's findings suggest that the acceleration of biological ageing around these ages could explain the heightened incidence of conditions such as coronary artery disease and type 2 diabetes in older adults. The research also pointed out that the body's ability to process fatty acids, which help lower "bad" cholesterol, diminishes at these ages. While the study showed strong correlations, it has yet to determine the exact causes of these changes or how lifestyle factors like diet and exercise might influence them.

Unanswered Questions and Future Research

The reasons behind the accelerated ageing observed at ages 44 and 60 remain unclear. There is speculation that inflammation might play a role, especially in the over-60 age group, as suggested by increased levels of antioxidant enzymes in the blood. Additionally, the study noted that these age-related changes occur regardless of sex, indicating that factors beyond hormonal shifts may be at play.
The research was limited by its small sample size and geographic focus, which might not represent global ageing patterns. Future studies, possibly involving larger and more diverse populations, could provide further insights into the mechanisms driving these age-related changes and their broader implications for health.

Conclusion

This new study sheds light on the complex nature of ageing, showing that significant physiological changes occur at specific ages. Understanding these patterns could help in developing strategies to mitigate age-related health risks and improve quality of life as people age.

Comments

