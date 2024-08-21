Europe’s JUICE Jupiter Probe Successfully Completes Historic Lunar Flyby

On August 19, 2024, Europe's JUICE (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer) spacecraft achieved a notable milestone in space exploration by performing a gravity assist flyby of the Moon. The probe came within 465 miles (750 kilometres) of the lunar surface, capturing images of this significant encounter. This manoeuvre is the first part of an unprecedented double gravity assist mission, with the second leg set to occur when JUICE flies past Earth.

Historic Flyby Captured in Photos

The JUICE spacecraft, which was launched in April 2023, aims to study Jupiter and its major moons: Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa. These moons are believed to harbour subsurface oceans, making them prime targets for exploration. The Moon flyby was crucial for JUICE's trajectory, helping to fine-tune its path towards a future Venus encounter in 2025. This series of manoeuvres will ultimately set the probe on a course for Jupiter, with an arrival planned for July 2031.

Photo Credit: ESA

The spacecraft's cameras, designed primarily for monitoring the deployment of its solar arrays and scientific instruments, provided raw images of the Moon. These images were shared live by the European Space Agency (ESA), showcasing JUICE's close approach and the Moon's rugged terrain.

Strategic Manoeuvre for Efficient Travel

JUICE's flybys are a strategic choice to save time and fuel. The gravity assist from the Moon and Earth, followed by the Venus flyby, will optimize the spacecraft's journey to Jupiter. According to Ignacio Tanco, JUICE spacecraft operations manager, this approach effectively "brakes" the spacecraft, reducing the amount of propellant needed compared to traditional engine burns.

During its Earth flyby, JUICE will come within about 4,250 miles (6,840 kilometres) of our planet. While there will be no live feed for this encounter due to communication constraints, amateur astronomers in regions such as Alaska might catch a glimpse of the probe through a telescope. The successful execution of these manoeuvres underscores Europe's growing capabilities in space exploration and highlights the intricate planning behind interplanetary missions.