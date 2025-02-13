Technology News
English Edition

Increased Seismic Activity at Mount Spurr Raises Eruption Concerns

Mount Spurr's seismic activity has intensified, with tremors shifting towards Crater Peak, increasing eruption concerns.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 February 2025 18:00 IST
Increased Seismic Activity at Mount Spurr Raises Eruption Concerns

Photo Credit: Alaska Volcano Observatory

Seismic activity rises at Mount Spurr, a stratovolcano 124 km west of Anchorage, Alaska.

Highlights
  • Mount Spurr's seismic activity shifts towards Crater Peak
  • Scientists estimate a 50 percent chance of eruption at Crater Peak
  • Potential ashfall could disrupt flights over Alaska
Advertisement

An increase in seismic activity has been recorded at Mount Spurr, a stratovolcano located 124 kilometres west of Anchorage, Alaska. Over the past ten months, small earthquakes have been detected, with a noticeable rise in activity observed in recent weeks. Reports indicate that the earthquakes, which were initially concentrated near the summit, have shifted towards Crater Peak, a side vent that previously erupted in 1992 and 1953. Scientists suggest that this could signal the movement of magma beneath the volcano, potentially leading to an eruption. The likelihood of an eruption occurring at Crater Peak has been estimated at 50 percent, while the chances of an eruption at the volcano's main crater remain low.

Potential Eruption Scenarios at Mount Spurr

According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO), the ongoing seismic activity could either lead to an eruption or subside without significant volcanic activity. Matt Haney, Scientist-in-Charge at AVO, told Live Science that the earthquake pattern has intensified, with tremors now concentrated in an area approximately 3 kilometres down the slope. This shift aligns with previous eruptions from Crater Peak, which ejected ash plumes reaching 20,000 metres into the atmosphere. Despite similarities to past events, volcanic unrest observed in 2004 and 2005 did not result in an eruption, demonstrating that increased seismicity does not always lead to an explosive event.

Possible Impact of an Eruption

If an eruption occurs, hazards such as pyroclastic flows, lahars, and ashfall could impact surrounding areas. While no communities are directly in the path of potential lahars or pyroclastic flows, disruptions to air travel could be significant. The 1992 eruption of Crater Peak led to the temporary closure of Anchorage's airport and covered parts of the city in ash. Given the current volume of air traffic passing through Alaska, a similar event could cause major disruptions to transcontinental flights. Scientists are monitoring the situation closely, particularly for signs of prolonged seismic tremors, which could indicate that an eruption is imminent.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mount Spurr, Alaska volcano, Crater Peak, volcanic activity, seismic activity, eruption risk, Alaska Volcano Observatory
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Roundup: Rollout Date, List of Available Cities, 5G Speeds, and More
Pyaar Ka Professor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sandeepa Dhar, Pranav Sachdeva Starrer Romantic Comedy Online
Increased Seismic Activity at Mount Spurr Raises Eruption Concerns
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple TV App Now Available for Android Users on Google Play
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, and More
  3. Noise Master Buds With 12.4mm Drivers, Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India
  4. Realme P3x 5G to Launch in India on February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro
  5. Coinbase Plans India Re-Entry with UPI-Linked Services: Source
  6. vivo V50 to Bring the Most Powerful Camera System In the Mid-Range Segment, in Collaboration With ZEISSÂ 
  7. Galaxy F06 5G Is Samsung's First Sub-Rs. 10,000 5G Smartphone in India
  8. Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Saros, MindsEye and More: Everything Announced at Sony's State of Play
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. JioHotstar May Launch Soon; JioStar Reportedly Shares Teaser for Viacom18, Star India’s Joint Venture Platform
  2. Increased Seismic Activity at Mount Spurr Raises Eruption Concerns
  3. Scientists Discover Two New Supernova Remnants in a Surprising Location
  4. Realme P3x 5G India Launch Set for February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro; Design, Colours Revealed
  5. Weak Gravitational Lensing Examines Universe’s Structure: What You Need to Know
  6. The Man with the Iron Heart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Biographical Thriller on Operation Anthropoid
  7. Alice in Borderland Season 3 First Look Out, Set for September 2025 Release
  8. The Wheel of Time Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details
  9. Oops! Ab Kya? OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »