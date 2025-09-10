Technology News
InSight Mission Uncovers Chaotic Structure Locked Inside Mars’ Interior

Seismic data from InSight reveal Mars’ mantle is chaotic, not smoothly layered.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 September 2025 19:20 IST
Photo Credit: Vadim Sadovski / Imperial College London

  • InSight seismic data reveal Mars’ mantle is chaotic, fractured, and irreg
  • Colossal ancient impacts left scars deep inside Mars’ preserved interior
  • Mantle fragments up to 4 km wide remain locked beneath Mars’ rigid crust
NASA's InSight mission shows that Mars is anything but the standardised, layered cake that many people think it is on the inside. Far from a smooth covering mounded upon a crust and a core, seismic data suggest a chaos of interior inherited fragments, some as ancient as the moon itself. It more resembled a Rocky Road brownie than a neatly layered dessert, scientists said. These jagged stones — some larger than 4 km across — preserve evidence of Mars's explosive youth, and they are generating fresh geologic insights into the planet's earliest epochs.

InSight Data Reveals Mars' Mantle Preserved as Chaotic Time Capsule of Ancient Collisions

According to research published in Science, seismic waves created by marsquakes and meteorite strikes helped researchers at Imperial College London discover interference patterns that hinted at a “broken” mantle. Mars melted in the early days from all of the impacts, and there is kind of a global stiff layer, instead of a recycling kind of system with plate tectonics as we have on Earth to move things around. This created a planet-wide time capsule.

"Shards Of Glass On Mars, Left Here By Slow Churning Not Like Earth's" – A study shows glass fragments on Mars that resemble pieces of broken glass, indicating a slowdown, not as that on Earth, in churning, preserving primaeval welts. It could unveil the hidden interiors of stagnant worlds like Venus and Mercury.

As per NASA's Dr. Mark Panning, data from InSight has redefined what we know about how rocky planets come to be. Planning led to the discovery of the marsquakes picked up by the lander as it wrapped up its mission in 2022.

 

Further reading: InSight mission, NASA, Mars, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
