NASA's InSight mission shows that Mars is anything but the standardised, layered cake that many people think it is on the inside. Far from a smooth covering mounded upon a crust and a core, seismic data suggest a chaos of interior inherited fragments, some as ancient as the moon itself. It more resembled a Rocky Road brownie than a neatly layered dessert, scientists said. These jagged stones — some larger than 4 km across — preserve evidence of Mars's explosive youth, and they are generating fresh geologic insights into the planet's earliest epochs.

InSight Data Reveals Mars' Mantle Preserved as Chaotic Time Capsule of Ancient Collisions

According to research published in Science, seismic waves created by marsquakes and meteorite strikes helped researchers at Imperial College London discover interference patterns that hinted at a “broken” mantle. Mars melted in the early days from all of the impacts, and there is kind of a global stiff layer, instead of a recycling kind of system with plate tectonics as we have on Earth to move things around. This created a planet-wide time capsule.

"Shards Of Glass On Mars, Left Here By Slow Churning Not Like Earth's" – A study shows glass fragments on Mars that resemble pieces of broken glass, indicating a slowdown, not as that on Earth, in churning, preserving primaeval welts. It could unveil the hidden interiors of stagnant worlds like Venus and Mercury.

As per NASA's Dr. Mark Panning, data from InSight has redefined what we know about how rocky planets come to be. Planning led to the discovery of the marsquakes picked up by the lander as it wrapped up its mission in 2022.