iPhone 17: Check Expected Price, Features, and Upgrades

iPhone 17 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch OLED panel.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 September 2025 19:59 IST
iPhone 17: Check Expected Price, Features, and Upgrades

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 (below) has a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 17 could sport a larger screen

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 is expected to offer a premium upgrade over the iPhone 16
  • The upcoming model is tipped to be equipped with an Apple A19 chip
  • iPhone 17 is tipped to feature an Apple-designed C1 modem
Apple's iPhone 17 model is expected to be one of the first devices unveiled by the company at its ‘Awe Dropping' event on September 9. The new smartphone lineup is expected to include three other models. These are the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air is considered to be the key highlight of the event, but several details related to the standard iPhone 17 have also surfaced online in recent months. The iPhone 17 is expected to deliver a few notable hardware upgrades over the iPhone 16, including a smoother display, a faster chip, and better connectivity. The handset is also said to sport a slightly larger 6.3-inch display and could feature 8GB of RAM like its predecessor. It is likely to feature an aluminium frame. Here's a quick look at everything leaked about the iPhone 17 so far.

iPhone 17 Price in India, Colour Options (Expected)

The upcoming iPhone 17 is tipped to debut at the same launch price as the iPhone 16. This means that pricing is expected to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,100) just like its predecessor. It is expected to be launched in India at Rs. 79,990 for the base variant with 128GB storage. The iPhone 17 will reportedly be introduced in Black, Green, Light Blue, Purple, Steel Gray, and White shades.

iPhone 17 Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 is said to ship with iOS 19 and feature a 6.3-inch screen (or 6.27-inch, to be accurate) compared to the 6.1-inch display of last year's standard iPhone 16. The OLED display is said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming model is tipped to be equipped with an Apple A19 chip, and this would be an upgrade over the A18 chip used in last year's model. 

For better multitasking and app handling, the iPhone 17 is expected to include 8GB RAM, an improvement over the 6GB RAM in the current model. For optics, it is expected to feature an improved 24-megapixel selfie shooter and a dual rear camera unit featuring a 48-megapixel sensor with potential upgrades in low-light performance.

The iPhone 17 is tipped to feature an Apple-designed C1 modem. Apple never reveals the battery capacity of its iPhones, but the iPhone 17 is tipped to use a 3,692mAh battery. The battery is rumoured to support Qi 2.2 (wireless) and 35W (wired) charging via compatible chargers.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
