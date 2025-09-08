Technology News
Apple Event 2025 LIVE: iPhone 17 Series, Apple Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3 Launch Expected

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 17 series models, three Apple Watch models, and the next-gen AirPods Pro 3 at its 'Awe Dropping' event tonight.

Written by David Delima, Shaurya Tomer | Updated: 9 September 2025 09:45 IST
Highlights
  • Apple could launch the iPhone 17 series at its 'Awe Dropping' event
  • The company could also announce the release dates for macOS 26, iOS 26
  • Apple is expected to unveil a new, thin iPhone 17 Air model this year
Apple Event 2025 LIVE: All iPhone 17 Rumours in One Place Alongside the regular iPhone 17, Apple is likely to introduce he iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The upcoming iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to be powered by Apple's new A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature the more advanced A19 Pro chipset. Here's a quick roundup of all the major leaks about the iPhone 17 family so far

2025-09-09T09:27:50+0530

Apple Event 2025 LIVE: How to Watch Livestream The iPhone 17 launch event, dubbed 'Awe Dropping, will be livestreamed on Apple's website and its YouTube channel. You can also catch the developments live on the Apple TV app, which is available on Apple and Android devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Alternatively, you can also watch it via the video player embedded below.

2025-09-09T09:05:35+0530

Apple Event 2025 LIVE: When and Where Does the iPhone 17 Launch Take Place? The iPhone 17 launch event will begin with a keynote address at 10am PT, or 10:30pm IST for viewers in India. Similar to other iPhone launch events of the past, the ‘Awe Dropping' event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino (California).

2025-09-09T08:40:10+0530

Apple's next hardware launch is just around the corner, and the company's next generation smartphones, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, and smartwatches are expected to break cover at its 'Awe Dropping' event. This year, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, as well as the AirPods Pro 3 and three new Apple Watch models. We're also expecting to hear about the release dates for Apple's next versions of its operating systems, including iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe. The company typically streams all of its launch events via its YouTube channel and website, and you can tune in when it begins tonight.

The rumoured iPhone 17 Air is the most noteworthy device expected to arrive at Apple's 'Awe Dropping' launch event. As Apple's slimmest smartphone to date, it is said to measure only 5.5mm thick, and it has a single 48-megapixel rear camera. The company isn't expected to launch a iPhone 17 Plus model this year, which means that the iPhone 16 Plus is likely to be the last non-Pro model with a large display — at least until next year.

Apple is also expected to launch its third-generation premium TWS headset, the AirPods Pro 3, at the hardware launch event. The Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 are all tipped to debut one, two, and three years after their predecessors were launched, respectively.

We can also expect Apple to announce when it plans to roll out iOS 26, macOS 26 (macOS Tahoe), iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 to eligible devices. These operating systems have been available to beta testers for several months, and they're expected to make their way to the public a week after the launch event.

You can keep track of every announcement Apple makes during its launch event by staying tuned to this page, where we'll keep posting the latest updates about Apple's new devices. You can also follow Gadgets 360's accounts on Instagram, WhatsAppX, and YouTube where we'll post additional information during and after Apple's 'Awe Dropping' launch event.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Apple Event, iPhone 17 Series, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, iOS 26, Apple Intelligence, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iPhone 17: Check Expected Price, Features, and Upgrades
Tecno Pova Slim 5G Review: All-Day Battery, But One Major Catch

