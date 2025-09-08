Apple's next hardware launch is just around the corner, and the company's next generation smartphones, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, and smartwatches are expected to break cover at its 'Awe Dropping' event. This year, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, as well as the AirPods Pro 3 and three new Apple Watch models. We're also expecting to hear about the release dates for Apple's next versions of its operating systems, including iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe. The company typically streams all of its launch events via its YouTube channel and website, and you can tune in when it begins tonight.

The rumoured iPhone 17 Air is the most noteworthy device expected to arrive at Apple's 'Awe Dropping' launch event. As Apple's slimmest smartphone to date, it is said to measure only 5.5mm thick, and it has a single 48-megapixel rear camera. The company isn't expected to launch a iPhone 17 Plus model this year, which means that the iPhone 16 Plus is likely to be the last non-Pro model with a large display — at least until next year.

Apple is also expected to launch its third-generation premium TWS headset, the AirPods Pro 3, at the hardware launch event. The Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 are all tipped to debut one, two, and three years after their predecessors were launched, respectively.

We can also expect Apple to announce when it plans to roll out iOS 26, macOS 26 (macOS Tahoe), iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 to eligible devices. These operating systems have been available to beta testers for several months, and they're expected to make their way to the public a week after the launch event.

