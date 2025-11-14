Technology News
Oppo Find X9 Pro, X9 Price in India Just Leaked: Here’s How Much It May Cost

Oppo Find X9 series, including the Find X9 Pro and Find X9, is scheduled to launch in India on November 18.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 November 2025 13:59 IST
Oppo Find X9 Pro, X9 Price in India Just Leaked: Here’s How Much It May Cost

Oppo Find X9 Pro (pictured) carries a square rear camera module

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 series will feature a MediaTek Dimensity chip
  • Oppo Find X9 series features a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera unit in China
  • The company has yet to confirm the India pricing of the phones
Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 prices in India have surfaced online, hinting that the standard model in the lineup could be priced under Rs. 75,000. The Oppo Find X9 series is scheduled to launch in India on November 18 at 12pm IST. The leak suggests that the vanilla Oppo Find X9 model will be offered in the country in two storage variants. Meanwhile, the Pro model could debut in the country with a sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The series is expected to be powered by the same chipset as its Chinese counterpart, which is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tech blogger Paras Guglani has leaked the prices of the two upcoming smartphones in India. The Oppo Find X9 Pro is said to be priced in the country at Rs. 99,999 for the single option, offering 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On the other hand, the standard Oppo Find X9 could cost Rs. 74,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line model, featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, might be priced at Rs. 84,999.

This comes nearly a week after the Chinese smartphone maker announced that its flagship Oppo Find X9 series will be launched in India on November 18 at 12pm IST. The lineup will be available in the country via Flipkart and the company's online store. Recently, Oppo confirmed that the Find X9 will be offered in Space Black and Titanium Grey colourways. On the other hand, the Find X9 Pro will be sold in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal shades. However, the specifications of the Indian variants remain under wraps.

(This is a developing story…)

Comments

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
